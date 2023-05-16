 NM approves insomnia as qualifying condition for medical cannabis program - Albuquerque Journal

NM approves insomnia as qualifying condition for medical cannabis program

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

The state added insomnia as a qualifying condition for the medical cannabis program, effective in June. It is the 30th qualifying condition for the program. (Jon Austria/Journal)

Insomnia — yes, insomnia — is being added as a qualifying condition in the state’s medical cannabis program, the New Mexico Department of Health announced on Tuesday.

The sleep disorder that makes it harder for people to fall asleep or stay asleep is the state’s 30th qualifying condition for the program. It will go into effect in June.

The addition of insomnia comes just months after the state added anxiety as a qualifying condition amida year of declining enrollment in the program following the state’s April 2022 launch of commercial cannabis sales for adult users.

“Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult-use program, by including insomnia in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to impact their insomnia and help them sleep better,” DOH Secretary Patrick Allen wrote in his decision approving the condition. “From a health equity perspective, medical cannabis can offer a legal alternative to the expensive medications sometimes utilized by those suffering with insomnia.”

Insomnia — which affects millions of Americans across the country — was recommended as a qualifying condition by a state medical cannabis advisory board in March. At the time, board members voted unanimously to support the recommendation before the approval was made on Tuesday.

But adding insomnia as a qualifying condition that health care providers can issue prescriptions for is just a small patch in the larger issue of declining enrollment. State data shows there were 101,119 patients enrolled in the medical cannabis program at the end of April, down from 134,307 a year ago.

Dominick Zurlo, the state’s medical cannabis program director, told the Journal earlier this year that the decline in enrollment is to be expected with the introduction of a recreational industry. But he cited the medical program’s benefits, including enrolled patients not having to pay gross receipts or cannabis excise taxes and higher potency cannabis products.

But others, including Ultra Health CEO and President Duke Rodriguez, have questioned the program’s viability in a new age of cannabis where anyone over age 21 can head to a New Mexico dispensary with just their driver’s license.

“It’s naive to think that one condition like insomnia is going to positively impact enrollment,” Rodriguez told the Journal.

