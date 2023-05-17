 Albuquerque city councilors provide 3.5% pay hike in lean city budget - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque city councilors provide 3.5% pay hike in lean city budget

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

City councilors this week approved a 3.5% pay raise for Albuquerque employees as part of a lean $1.37 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

In total, the council approved $827.1 million in general fund appropriations for fiscal year 2024, marking a 3% decrease from the current year.

The budget reflects tighter revenue and an end to much of the federal funding the city received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a lean budget year,” council president Pat Davis said Tuesday, a day after the council approved the budget.

“There’s no growth in programs,” he said. “The economy is slower than it used to be. We don’t have the federal funds we had during COVID. There’s nothing that’s going to move the needle significantly on any of our key issues, like homelessness and public safety.”

The combined operating and capital budget of $1,367,695,000 is $53.6 million lower than the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The budget also includes $48.8 million in nonrecurring appropriations, including a $3 million subsidy for the city’s transit department to pay for free fares on city buses, and $14 million for housing vouchers.

The budget also establishes its first-ever minimum wage of $15 an hour for the city’s approximately 6,000 employees — a move that only affects a few dozen people, Davis said.

Councilor Brook Bassan, who sponsored the budget bill and worked with the administration on budget matters, said councilors found it challenging this year to maintain existing programs.

“It was very hard this year because things are so tight,” Bassan said Tuesday. “We don’t have all the same one-time funding that we had last year and the year before. So there wasn’t a lot of growth.”

Inflation made it a priority to give employees a 3.5% pay increase this year to maintain the city’s competitiveness attracting and retaining employees. The administration’s budget had contained a 2% pay raise.

“We had to do something more than 2%,” Bassan said. “We were able to work in an additional 1.5% into the my committee substitute and I’m very excited about that.”

