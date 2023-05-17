Talk of the Town: Bus driver shortages, drugged drivers and student hunger

Free fares make bus woes even worse

WITH REGARD to City Councilor Fiebelkorn proposing permanent free fares, she has no idea. I retired from Transit a year ago, spending the last seven years as one of the schedulers. I still see many drivers I knew during my daily errands around the town, and they’re all consistently unhappy with overall working conditions. Driver shortages are resulting in longer hours and increased ridership to include Sun Van Paratransit.

Complaints (include) the regular stench of homeless riders. Today, I observed a homeless person exiting a bus with a huge blanket around him and other items. The buses smell horrible, and the drivers have no choice but to deal with it. I rode one and the driver had to keep the front door open because the stink was so bad. Very hard to retain new drivers.

Some routes were removed to ease the load but not enough. Increased routes was the plan and for most of my time with the department; there has always been a driver shortage because of the expansion. Forced overtime came into play resulting in drivers calling off sick or quitting.

Discipline has also added to the driver shortage. Management that I was also part of “is out to get them.” Transit discipline policy is very complex and needs to be eased back a bit. Drivers are overworked and sometimes lose days off, so they call in sick and get disciplined over it. New drivers become spare drivers with only one day off a week, and they never know what day this will be, resulting in not even making it through probation.

This is only a small portion that contributes to driver shortage. So much more and so few ears.

Michael Huckins, Albuquerque

Drugged drivers are killing NM families

YET ANOTHER innocent (Penny Pizarro) was killed by (an admitted) drug addict driving a vehicle. My deepest sympathy goes out to the Pizarro family. On Oct. 9, 2021, my wonderful and loving husband was also killed by a drug addict driving at 100 mph on I-40.

My husband’s death impacted not only myself, my children and my grandchildren, but his siblings and their families as well as friends. His was a life taken too soon. When will the government officials and judicial system in New Mexico start punishing drug addicts and drunken drivers? When? How many people have to continue to die before everyone says enough is enough? The man that killed my husband only got four years in jail. Again, I ask how many more have to die?

Suzanne Mullane, The Hills, Texas

Students dealing with hunger in class

I WRITE to you with concern for myself and my fellow classmates. I am a ninth-grader going to East Mountain High School, and a common occurring issue I see myself and my classmates dealing with is hunger in the classroom.

Students are commonly hungry during class, but a percentage of our teachers do not let us eat in the classroom, much less provide food in the classroom. This leads to the students experiencing stress productivity and confusion during class. I would love for you to bring attention to this issue and get people talking about it.

Ithan Valentino, Sandia Park

Food for thought on NM student hunger

THE JOURNAL published a story May 6 about the fact many N.M. college students have only one meal a day. I am horrified and saddened. I was lucky to be well-fed as a child.

In the late 1960s I was a Head Start teacher. This national program was designed to ensure children whose families were not able to provide basic skills to succeed in school were offered a pre-K program that could. Additionally, Headstart teachers visited the homes of these kids in order to ascertain whether they had adequate housing and food. We understood proper nutrition was critical to the ability to learn.

In New Mexico too many children go hungry. This year, however, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature said no more. Senate Bill 4 ensures all schoolchildren have access to free and healthy breakfasts and lunches. The governor said correctly, “when we feed our children, we are feeding our future.” These programs begin in the 2023-24 school year. UNM is running the Lobo Food Pantry, which provides nutritious food to students in need.

No one deserves to be hungry. What can N.M. citizens do? Consider sending a donation to the Roadrunner Food Bank or Lobo Food Pantry.

As citizens it’s our job to advocate for those community members who are not able to advocate for themselves. For these students, three square meals are an important ticket to their future.

Louisa Barkalow, Albuquerque