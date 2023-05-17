Lobo athletics: Men’s golf is in regional hunt; softball trio earn academic honors

Through two of three rounds, the No. 47 University of New Mexico men’s golf team is in third place at the Salem (S.C.) Regional. UNM shot 9-under Tuesday and is 25-under with Wednesday’s final round to go.

The top five teams advance to the NCAA Championship, held later this month in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arkansas is the 36-hole leader at 39-under, while Georgia Tech moved up to second at 32-under. The Lobos and North Carolina are tied for third at 25-under, while Northern Illinois is in the fifth, and final, qualifying position at 23-under. New Mexico will enter the final round seven shots clear of sixth place Georgia Southern at 18-under.

“To be 25-under after two rounds, we will take that because that gives us a chance tomorrow,” said UNM coach Glen Millican.

Albert Boneta shot the low round of the day for New Mexico, carding a bogey-free 4-under 68. He is tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard at 8-under through 36 holes. Matthew Watkins posted a 3-under 69 as he finished strong with two birdies and an eagle over the final four holes. Bastien Amat and Brandon Shong each shot a 1-under 71, while Carson Herron rounded out the lineup with a 73 on Tuesday.

(Team standings, individual leaders)

UNM SOFTBALL: Lobo shortstop Rachael Hathoot (3.59 grade-point average in psychology and speech), pitcher Amber Linton (4.26 GPA in accounting ) and center fielder Peyton Robinson (3.91, pursuiting a master’s in project management) have earned CSC Academic All-District honors and thus are eligible for academic All-America status.