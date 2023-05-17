 Lobo athletics: Men's golf is in regional hunt; softball trio earn academic honors - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo athletics: Men’s golf is in regional hunt; softball trio earn academic honors

By ABQJournal News Staff

UNM’s Albert Boneta , shown in action from last September in the Tucker Intercollegiate, led the Lobos Tuesday at the NCAA Salem (S.C.) Regional. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Through two of three rounds, the No. 47 University of New Mexico men’s golf team is in third place at the Salem (S.C.) Regional. UNM shot 9-under Tuesday and is 25-under with Wednesday’s final round to go.

The top five teams advance to the NCAA Championship, held later this month in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arkansas is the 36-hole leader at 39-under, while Georgia Tech moved up to second at 32-under. The Lobos and North Carolina are tied for third at 25-under, while Northern Illinois is in the fifth, and final, qualifying position at 23-under. New Mexico will enter the final round seven shots clear of sixth place Georgia Southern at 18-under.

“To be 25-under after two rounds, we will take that because that gives us a chance tomorrow,” said UNM coach Glen Millican.

Albert Boneta shot the low round of the day for New Mexico, carding a bogey-free 4-under 68. He is tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard at 8-under through 36 holes. Matthew Watkins posted a 3-under 69 as he finished strong with two birdies and an eagle over the final four holes. Bastien Amat and Brandon Shong each shot a 1-under 71, while Carson Herron rounded out the lineup with a 73 on Tuesday.

(Team standings, individual leaders)

UNM SOFTBALL: Lobo shortstop Rachael Hathoot (3.59 grade-point average in psychology and speech), pitcher Amber Linton (4.26 GPA in accounting ) and center fielder Peyton Robinson (3.91, pursuiting a master’s in project management) have earned CSC Academic All-District honors and thus are eligible for academic All-America status.

