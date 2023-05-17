 United goes a long way (Virginia) to keep its momentum up - Albuquerque Journal

United goes a long way (Virginia) to keep its momentum up

By ABQJournal News Staff

(United Soccer League Championship division standings)

LEESBURG, Va. — It’s United vs. United Wednesday as New Mexico goes east for a long roadie and a quick turnaround match at Loudoun United FC.

Alex Waggoner of New Mexico United

The two United Soccer League Championship division teams kick off at 5 p.m. MT at Segra Field, and New Mexico (3-3-2) tries to maintain momentum; unbeaten in its last three, including a 2-1 home win Saturday over Monterey Bay. Coach Zach Prince’s side was a big mover in the league’s power rankings Monday, up four spots to No. 13 of 24 in all.

“First Cristian Nava, now Alex Waggoner. There’s nothing like the sound of New Mexico United’s fans celebrating a goal from one of their own,” the league website noted.

The teen Waggoner, who prepped at Taos and Santa Fe, scored his first goal professional goal, and United’s other goal-scorer Saturday was Albuquerque-raised Sergio Rivas, a short-handed score that ultimately proved the difference. against Monterey Bay. Nava (Albuquerque High) remains injured and out.

Loudoun (3-5-1) meanwhile is coming off a disheartening loss, 1-0 at El Paso.

Loudoun has scored only twice in its last three outings since its last win, 2-0 vs. Oakland Roots SC on April 23. That’s resulted in a three-spot drop to No. 16 in the USLC power poll.

New Mexico plays Wednesday without Sam Hamilton, who serves a one-game suspension after being assessed the red card in last Saturday’s match.

Wednesday

New Mexico United at Loudoun United, 5 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ streaming

Home » From the newspaper » United goes a long way (Virginia) to keep its momentum up

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Ten minutes of chaos: Authorities identify gunman, provide details ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities identified the 18-year-old who walked ... Authorities identified the 18-year-old who walked down a Farmington street and shot several people before being killed by police Monday morning.
2
Police shoot man in Southeast Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Officers shot and injured a person ... Officers shot and injured a person Tuesday evening in Southeast Albuquerque.
3
What we know about the Farmington shooting suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Police have identified a suspect who ... Police have identified a suspect who they say killed three people and injured six others in Farmington on Monday. Here's what we know about ...
4
United goes a long way (Virginia) to keep its ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's United vs. United Wednesday as ... It's United vs. United Wednesday as New Mexico goes east for a long roadie and a quick turnaround match at Loudoun United FC.
5
Preschool teacher and her mother among Farmington shooting victims
ABQnews Seeker
The three people killed in a ... The three people killed in a 'random' shooting in Farmington were identified Tuesday. Here's what we know about Melody Ivie, 73; Gwendolyn Schofield, 97; ...
6
Lobo athletics: Men's golf is in regional hunt; baseball ...
ABQnews Seeker
Through two of three rounds, the ... Through two of three rounds, the No. 47 University of New Mexico men's golf team is in third place at the Salem (S.C.) Regional. ...
7
Prep notes: Basketball coaches weigh in on big rule ...
ABQnews Seeker
High school basketball is undergoing a ... High school basketball is undergoing a major change for the 2023-24 season. The National Federation of State High School Associations on Monday announced a rule ...
8
Biden plan would open leases to conservation, not just ...
ABQnews Seeker
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Biden administration ... BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Biden administration officials on Monday sought to dispel worries they want to exclude oil drilling, livestock grazing and other activities ...
9
Albuquerque city councilors provide 3.5% pay hike in lean ...
ABQnews Seeker
City councilors this week approved a ... City councilors this week approved a 3.5% pay raise for Albuquerque employees as part of a lean $1.37 billion budget for the fiscal year ...