United goes a long way (Virginia) to keep its momentum up

LEESBURG, Va. — It’s United vs. United Wednesday as New Mexico goes east for a long roadie and a quick turnaround match at Loudoun United FC.

The two United Soccer League Championship division teams kick off at 5 p.m. MT at Segra Field, and New Mexico (3-3-2) tries to maintain momentum; unbeaten in its last three, including a 2-1 home win Saturday over Monterey Bay. Coach Zach Prince’s side was a big mover in the league’s power rankings Monday, up four spots to No. 13 of 24 in all.

“First Cristian Nava, now Alex Waggoner. There’s nothing like the sound of New Mexico United’s fans celebrating a goal from one of their own,” the league website noted.

The teen Waggoner, who prepped at Taos and Santa Fe, scored his first goal professional goal, and United’s other goal-scorer Saturday was Albuquerque-raised Sergio Rivas, a short-handed score that ultimately proved the difference. against Monterey Bay. Nava (Albuquerque High) remains injured and out.

Loudoun (3-5-1) meanwhile is coming off a disheartening loss, 1-0 at El Paso.

Loudoun has scored only twice in its last three outings since its last win, 2-0 vs. Oakland Roots SC on April 23. That’s resulted in a three-spot drop to No. 16 in the USLC power poll.

New Mexico plays Wednesday without Sam Hamilton, who serves a one-game suspension after being assessed the red card in last Saturday’s match.

Wednesday

New Mexico United at Loudoun United, 5 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ streaming