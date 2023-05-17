Rockies executive: Big league team’s injuries felt in Albuquerque and elsewhere

Isotope Nolan Jones (26) is safe sliding into second base as Tacoma Mason McCoy (4) looks to catch the ball during the Albuquerque Isotopes baseball game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Isotopes Park. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Isotope Aaron Schunk (2) had a big night at the plate and enjoys part of Albuquerque's 17-8 win Tuesday night over Tacoma at Isotopes Park. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Tacoma Rainiers manager John Russell stands for the national anthem with his players before their game with the host Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday night. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Yonathan Daza (6) reacts after hitting a home run. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

Few in professional baseball have had a busier couple of weeks than Chris Forbes. As the Colorado Rockies Director of Player Development, he’s overseen a farm system that’s had the Isotopes, Double-A Yard Goats and a number of other affiliated prospects surge up to fill spots in the majors as the Rockies have battled a consistent stream of injuries.

The Journal checked in with Forbes during his most recent visit to Albuquerque on Tuesday, when the Isotopes opened a six-game series vs. the Tacoma Rainiers with a 17-8 victory. Some excerpts from a wide-ranging conversation:

How have you felt about this season through just over a quarter of the schedule?

“Even (that) quarter, if we break that into two halves, it’s been a tale of two clubs, (with) a very different look to the club now. I mean, right now we’ve had to add guys to fill the (Rockies) roster today, because of how broken we are up in the big leagues. I’m going to be pleased when we get totally healthy.”

Have you ever seen a similar situation or been in a comparable spot where you’ve had to fill so many spots due to injury?

“We’ve had issues where we’ve had injuries at this level, and you’re kinda like, ‘OK, we gotta get a guy from (the Arizona Complex League Rockies, a rookie ball affiliate) just to fill in for a couple days.

“I’ve never – and I’ve been with the Rockies (for) 18 years – seen anything like what we’re going through in the big leagues. Where if you wanna see the majority of the guys, when (we’re) saying hi to them in the clubhouse, (you) go to the training room (laughs). It’s like, 18 guys in there right now … it’s just like, ‘man, this is a rough go.’ Like playing the ’85 (Chicago) Bears every night.”

When evaluating prospects at this level, particularly in , what are the statistics you look at and derive the most value from?

“All the numbers can be important. The exit (velocities) – is he hitting the ball hard? When you see the home runs at altitude, is he clubbing the ball out of the (park) or is it truly (being) right on time?

“On the flip side of it, I don’t look at ERA down here. Because it’s hard to pitch here. It’s probably, arguably, the hardest pitching environment in baseball. So, I look at (pitchers) that are kind of staying persistent and trying to stay away from the walks. Stay away from the crooked numbers. I’m big into finishing hitters – that 0-2, 1-2 (count pitch) and what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.

“It’s hard to gauge – even this team looks so different than it did at the beginning, where I felt really comfortable with what type of club we had.”

Brenton Doyle started his season with the Isotopes and has made a sizable impact with the Rockies so far. Was that a decision based on how he was trending in Albuquerque?

“Truly it was just – in a year like this (with) what we’re going through at the big league level, you’re gonna have to be patient with (Ezequiel Tovar). You’re gonna have to be patient with Brenton Doyle. Get those guys up there, let them kind of play it out and get used to that third deck and get used to how the ball moves, get used to the timing.

“All that stuff becomes important, and getting used to playing in the ballparks with the different sight lines than they would have in the PCL. And knowing that, you’ve got an uber athlete that has provided quite a spark of energy. …

“I’m glad we’re getting to lay a pretty good foundation because all the jumps have a certain degree of difficulty to them but the jump from Triple-A to the big leagues is extremely hard. You can’t mimic it down here – how the game is played, how talented those guys are.”

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY: Vs. Tacoma

Isotopes Park, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Rainiers RHP Nick Davila (0-2, 5.40) vs. Isotopes RHP Jeff Criswell (1-4, 9.57)

TUESDAY: The Isotopes took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back, improving to 6-2 in series openers by outhitting Tacoma 21-11 and slugging four home runs to down the Rainiers 17-8. Tommy Doyle(2-0) earned the win, giving up only one run earned in two innings of relief. Four Isotopes had three hits each, and Nolan Jones hit his team-leading 12th home run of the season .(Box score)

TRANSACTIONS: Albuquerque lost veteran LHP Fernando Abad and UTL Michael Toglia, who got called up to the parent Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. They added RHP Dinelson Lamet (who started an MLB rehab), LHP PJ Poulin and RHP Gavin Hollowell off the injured lists, and OF Trevor Boone and RHP Jared Biddy from lower-level Rockies teams.

(Pacific Coast League standings)