Pattern Energy signs up first SunZia customers

The University of California and Shell Energy signed agreements this month to purchase electricity from Pattern Energy’s massive SunZia transmission and wind-generation project when it comes online in 2026.

Pattern expects to break ground this summer on the project, which will generate up to 3.5 gigawatts of renewable energy from newly-built, local wind farms for transmission to western markets over a 550-mile, high voltage line that will run from Central New Mexico to South Central Arizona.

That’s enough electricity to supply the needs of some 3 million people, according to Pattern.

The new power purchase agreements, or PPAs, with Shell and the University of California make them the first customers to officially commit to buying SunZia electricity, said Pattern spokesman Matt Dallas.

“It’s tremendously significant to start off with such large PPA customers even before construction has begun,” Dallas told the Journal.

Pattern declined to disclose the amount of power Shell will receive from SunZia.

But David Phillips — UC associate vice president of capital programs, energy and sustainability — said SunZia will supply 85 megawatts of wind generation for use across the university’s 10 California campuses and five medical centers. That’s enough power to supply the total electricity needs of four UC campuses combined in Santa Barbara, Riverside, Santa Cruz and Merced, Phillips said.

“It will provide as much energy as those four campuses together consume on an annual basis,” Phillips told the Journal. “This is by far our largest renewable energy project to date.”

UC already has utility-scale solar installations that supply renewable energy across the university system. But New Mexico-based wind offers an ideal compliment, because peak wind generation kicks in at night here, just when the sun is setting in California and solar generation is dying down, Phillips said.

It’s that complimentary output that makes SunZia so appealing in western markets, said Pattern CEO Hunter Armistead.

“SunZia is providing access to some of the best wind in the world, which has a powerful generation profile with an evening peak that is a perfect complement to daytime solar,” Armistead said in a statement.

Pattern plans to install nearly 1,000 wind turbines on private and state trust lands in Lincoln, Torrance and San Miguel counties. Together with the 550-mile transmission line, the project will cost about $8 billion to bring online.

The original SunZia developer, Southwestern Power Group, planned to build two high-voltage lines to run parallel to each other, including one 3 GW direct current, or DC line, and a 1.5 GW alternating current, or AC, line.

Pattern, however, acquired the rights to SunZia’s DC line last summer, leaving Southwestern Power to build the AC line, now renamed RioSol transmission.

Construction on RioSol is targeted to begin in 2025 as work on SunZia is winding down, said RioSol’s head of New Mexico operations, John Ryan.

“We don’t want to get in the way of SunZia,” Ryan told the Journal. “As work on SunZia is ending, we can take advantage of the SunZia workforce to transition into work on RioSol.”

Pattern will employ about 2,000 during peak construction, and then about 110 permanent employees.

But unlike Pattern, Southwestern Power won’t build generation facilities, just the AC transmission line that other energy developers can then use to transmit power to market.

As an AC line, RioSol can offer renewable electricity to communities in New Mexico and Arizona, because AC transmission makes it cheaper and easier for local grids to interconnect.

“We’re planning at least five substations along the route,” Ryan said. “RioSol will carry enough renewable electricity to power about 500,000 homes.”

SunZia, in contrast, will target consumers in western markets, because high-voltage DC is most effective for carrying energy over long distances.

Pattern and Southwestern Power are expecting a final “record of decision” from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to greenlight both SunZia and RioSol in the next few days, ending nearly 16 years of planning and permitting efforts to move the projects forward.

“We expect the BLM record of decision to be released on Friday (May 19), and if not, then on short order,” Pattern Assistant Vice President of Business Development Kevin Wetzel told the Journal. “That will allow us to start construction in the next few months.”