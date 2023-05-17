 Stock market today: Japan rises on GDP data; rest of region shaky - Albuquerque Journal

Stock market today: Japan rises on GDP data; rest of region shaky

By Yuri Kageyama / Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Wednesday as Japan’s benchmark jumped on the news of solid economic growth data, while the rest of the region was mired in uncertainty.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to finish at 30,093.59. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.5% to 7,199.20, after a better-than-expected wage increase report. The wage price index rose 3.7% year on year. But that could mean an interest rate hike in coming months, according to some analysts.

South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6% to 2,494.02. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.2% to 19,745.68, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4% to 3,277.07.

Japan’s encouraging GDP data released earlier in the day showed consumption was rebounding after COVID-19-related restrictions were eased and borders opened to tourists.

Japan’s economy, the world’s third largest, grew at an annual pace of 1.6% in the quarter through March, according to the Cabinet Office. That was the strongest GDP growth pace since April-June 2022 marked a 1.1% growth. The main negative came from declining exports due to sluggish global demand.

Concerns about the Chinese and United States economies weighed on investor sentiments.

“Recent Chinese economic data pointing to a slower-than-expected recovery, falling short of consensus estimates, are adding to these concerns. Despite some rebound in consumer spending, there are mounting concerns that the bulk of China’s recovery may already be in the rearview mirror,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 26.38 points, or 0.6%, to 4,109.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 336.46, or 1%, to 33,012.14, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 22.16, or 0.2%, to 12,343.05.

Energy producers were some of the heaviest weights on the market Tuesday as Exxon Mobil dropped 2.4% and Chevron fell 2.3%. Home Depot also fell 2.2% after saying its revenue weakened by more in the latest quarter than expected. Other big retailers are scheduled to report their results later this week, including Target and Walmart.

They’re under the microscope because resilient spending by U.S. households has been one of the main positives keeping the economy from sliding into a recession. If it buckles, a recession may be assured. The pressure is on because measures of confidence among shoppers have been on the decline.

Manufacturing and other areas of the economy have already cracked under the weight of much higher interest rates meant to bring down inflation.

A separate report Tuesday said that spending at U.S. retailers broadly rose last month, but not by as much as economists expected.

“There’s often a gap between how people say they feel and how they spend their money, but the retail sales report shows people are beginning to cut back on big-ticket items and discretionary categories like sporting goods,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Treasury yields in the bond market rose following the reports. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 3.54% Tuesday, from 3.51% late Monday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for action by the Federal Reserve, rose to 4.07% from 4.01%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 67 cents to $70.19 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged down 64 cents to $74.27 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 136.71 Japanese yen from 136.36 yen. The euro cost $1.0866, little changed from $1.0868.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Stock market today: Japan rises on GDP data; rest of region shaky

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Preschool teacher and her mother among Farmington shooting victims
ABQnews Seeker
The three people killed in a ... The three people killed in a 'random' shooting in Farmington were identified Tuesday. Here's what we know about Melody Ivie, 73; Gwendolyn Schofield, 97; ...
2
A Farmington teen tried to alert his friend about ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 16-year-old friend of the Farmington ... A 16-year-old friend of the Farmington shooting suspect said the older teen had talked about hearing voices.
3
Police shoot teen in Southeast Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Officers shot and injured a person ... Officers shot and injured a person Tuesday evening in Southeast Albuquerque.
4
Albuquerque Walmart that closed in March is now for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Reports put the property's market value ... Reports put the property's market value at several million more than the nearly $2 million the city could use to purchase it.
5
Ten minutes of chaos: Authorities identify gunman, provide details ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities identified the 18-year-old who walked ... Authorities identified the 18-year-old who walked down a Farmington street and shot several people before being killed by police Monday morning.
6
Albuquerque city councilors provide 3.5% pay hike in lean ...
ABQnews Seeker
City councilors this week approved a ... City councilors this week approved a 3.5% pay raise for Albuquerque employees as part of a lean $1.37 billion budget for the fiscal year ...
7
Vigils this week to honor Farmington shooting victims
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a few of the ... Here are a few of the vigils taking place Tuesday and Wednesday to remember the victims of the deadly shooting.
8
Pattern Energy signs up first SunZia customers
ABQnews Seeker
The University of California and Shell ... The University of California and Shell Energy signed agreements this month to purchase electricity from Pattern Energy’s massive SunZia transmission and wind-generation project when ...
9
NM approves insomnia as qualifying condition for medical cannabis ...
ABQnews Seeker
The sleep disorder that makes it ... The sleep disorder that makes it harder for people to fall asleep or stay asleep is the state's 30th qualifying condition for the program. ...
10
Prep notes: Basketball coaches weigh in on big rule ...
ABQnews Seeker
High school basketball is undergoing a ... High school basketball is undergoing a major change for the 2023-24 season. The National Federation of State High School Associations on Monday announced a rule ...