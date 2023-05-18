Restaurant inspections: Papa John’s in (and out of) hot water

Just one restaurant was in the red this week, after Papa John’s on Tramway was found without hot water — a priority violation that resulted in an immediate closure. But the problem was quickly restored, and the restaurant passed a follow-up inspection the next day.

GREEN La Vida Llena, 10501 Lagrima de Oro NE (May 8)

Koa, 12400 Skyline NE (May 12)

Tennis Club of Albuquerque, 2901 Indian School NE (May 12)

Noah’s Ark Children’s Academy, 12500 Candelaria NE (May 11)

American Heritage Home, 7813 American Heritage NE (May 8)

Kinder Quest, 7940 Carmel NE (May 10)

Whataburger, 4201 Osuna NE (May 10)

Papa John’s Pizza, 417 Tramway NE (May 11)

Green Tree Inn, 7630 Pan American NE (May 8)

Guava Tree, 6110 Alameda NE (May 11)

Tru by Hilton, 4949 Jefferson NE (May 12)

Viet Taste, 5721 Menaul NE (May 10)

Sparky Chicano Dawgs, 8011 Central NE (May 12) – mobile food unit

Chilakas Burgers, 7850 Zuni SE (May 12) – mobile food unit

Zen Momo, 5701 Gibson SE (May 8)

Sip Sorceri, 5701 Gibson SE (May 8)

Mayras Antojitos, 5701 Gibson SE (May 8)

RED Papa John’s Pizza, 417 Tramway NE (May 10)

Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection

Observed no hot water at the hand washing sinks or three-compartment sink, observed water at hand washing sink next to make cooler temping at 72 degrees F.

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections. For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit the Environmental Health’s inspection results page here.

Inspection key:

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

