Brush fire, wrecked car, triple shooting: Police ID 3 men fatally killed in separate incidents around Albuquerque

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

An image of a GoFundMe for Howard Ketcham Jr. (GoFundMe)

Detectives have released the names of three men killed in separate incident across Albuquerque in the past few months.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, identified the men as Howard Ketcham Jr., 40, Joshua Baca, 31, and Lance Tungovia, 34.

There have been no reported arrests in the three homicide cases.

Albuquerque police have investigated 34 homicides so far this year. By this time in 2022 there had been 45 homicides.

The first of the three incidents was on April 16 when firefighters responded to a brush fire in the 600 block of Yale. Crews found the body of Ketcham after putting out the blaze and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

In a GoFundMe posted online, Ketcham’s family wrote that he was a father, grandfather and “hard working man that dedicated his life to his family.”

Then, on Saturday, police responding to a car crash near Montgomery and Louisiana found Baca dead inside the wrecked vehicle. He had been shot to death.

A GoFundMe listed for Lance Tungovia. (GoFundMe)

On Sunday police responded around 12:45 p.m. to a triple shooting near the intersection of Wyoming and Central. Tungovia was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were injured.

A GoFundMe posted online said that Tungovia was a father.

“For anyone that knows Lance, knows he was such a giving and caring individual who prioritized family and friends,” according to the website.

