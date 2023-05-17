Farmington shooter was wearing bulletproof vest, carried note in his pocket, police say

When 18-year-old Beau Wilson stepped out of his father’s house in Farmington on Monday morning he was wearing a bulletproof vest and holding an AR-15 — and he had a note in his pocket saying, “If you’re reading this I’m the end of the chapter.”

Police say he fired 141 rounds from his house on North Dustin with the assault-style rifle — fatally shooting three women over the age of 70 — before dropping the rifle in some bushes, taking off the vest and walking a quarter-mile down the street continuing to fire two other guns.

Six other people, including a Farmington Police Department sergeant and a New Mexico State Police officer, were injured in the shooting. Seven houses and 11 vehicles were hit by the gunfire.

Wilson died in a shootout with Farmington Police Department officers in front of a church a couple of blocks away.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe provided these details and more at a Wednesday news conference about the shooting, saying investigators have learned more over the past 24 hours.

“That only goes to the why, or the details. It doesn’t go to the why something like this happened in the first place and how are we are going to prevent this,” Hebbe said. “Those are the things that, frankly, keep me up at night.”

He said Wilson had access to 10 other weapons inside his father’s home and there were more than 1,400 rounds between those that were used, those that remained in the weapons and those in the home.

Wilson had bought three magazines for the AR-15 three days before the event — “a red flag for us that maybe he was planning something,” Hebbe said.

He said investigators have been speaking with Wilson’s family members about his mental health issues, and are continuing to investigate whether that was a factor in the shooting.

Wilson, a Farmington High School senior, was expected to graduate Tuesday, a school district spokesman confirmed Wednesday.