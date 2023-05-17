 New Mexico Film Office to offer free, one-day PA training sessions - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Film Office to offer free, one-day PA training sessions

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Production assistants’ tasks include including office work, errands, set up and clean up. The New Mexico Film Office is conducing online PA training. (Courtesy of CNM)

It’s time to “break in”-to the New Mexico film industry.

The New Mexico Film Office began its series of online production assistant training opportunities for New Mexicans.

The free, one-day, online PA trainings will take place from Saturday, May 20 through July and will prepare New Mexicans to begin a career as a production assistant.

A production assistant, also known as a PA, is an entry-level crew position within the film industry. A PA’s role can vary and include a range of delegated tasks, including office work, errands, set up and clean up.

“Being a production assistant is an ideal way to launch a career in the industry, providing on-the-job training and valuable exposure to how stories are brought to life on the screen,” says Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “No matter your aspiration in the film industry, learning the nuts and bolts of filmmaking as a PA is essential to success. ‘Breaking In’ provides basic PA skills and knowledge at no cost, so we can continue to recruit New Mexicans into the industry, springboard them into job opportunities and meet the growing demand for film workers in the state.”

The New Mexico Film Office has partnered with Silver Heart Productions to provide the PA training sessions.

Participants in the online training will gain a comprehensive understanding of the fundamental role of a PA, including how to read a call sheet, office duties, set etiquette, problem-solving skills and more.

Michael Jones will teach the production assistant trainings.

Jones is a New Mexico resident, executive, creative and line producer with over 28 years of experience in over 36 states. His projects include “9 Bullets,” “Violet,” “Cabin Fever,” forthcoming projects “Code 3,” the New Mexico filmed “Robots,” and more.

“This training is to help establish yourself and launch your career to succeed in New Mexico and teach the necessary skillset,” Jones stated.

“Breaking In” training will be held online via Zoom. Participants must be New Mexico residents over 18, and interested and available to work immediately. More information can be found at nmfilm.com. Registrations for upcoming Saturday sessions must be submitted no later than 10 a.m. the preceding Friday. Space is limited, and spots will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis.

