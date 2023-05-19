 Nacha Mendez continues to grow Music Scholarship for New Mexican Girls of Color - Albuquerque Journal

Nacha Mendez continues to grow Music Scholarship for New Mexican Girls of Color

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Nacha Mendez, kneeling, along with the 2022 recipients of the Nacha Mendez Music Scholarship. The 2023 awards will be announced on May 31. (Courtesy of Nacha Mendez)

Like many others, Nacha Mendez grew up with a love for music.

While her love for the craft grew while living in La Union, her parents worked hard to help her afford instruments and lessons.

This is the reason Mendez, born Margarita Cordero, started the Nacha Mendez Music Scholarship for New Mexican Girls of Color.

“This is our second year doing it,” Mendez says.

The idea for the scholarship began in 2018 after Mendez was given the New Mexico Platinum Music Award.

“My brother took me out to lunch and told me it was a big deal,” Mendez says. “He said a scholarship was one way to leave a legacy.”

Two months later he died and then the pandemic hit and Mendez had time on her hands.

“This was the perfect time to start it and I reached out to friends in the community who are arts administrators,” she says. “This has become my full-time job now and I’m enjoying all the aspects of it.”

Mendez says the number of recipients has nearly doubled for this year and is happy to see that more entries came from the Southern part of the state.

“I want this scholarship to be awarded statewide,” Mendez says. “The young musicians always need help. I know when I was growing up the money wasn’t always there. I hope that this scholarship will be able to give these young women a chance to expand on what they love.”

Mendez says next year, the scholarship committee will continue to expand eligibility to girls from throughout New Mexico.

It will also increase the number of scholarships given, and increase the financial award amount.

Mendez is grateful to the panel of musicians, non-profit advocates and music industry experts that form the board of directors and the scholarship advisory committee.

During a performance on July 29, at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, in Santa Fe, Mendez will celebrate the scholarship and its winners with her 10-piece salsa band.

More information on the scholarship can be found at nachamendezscholarship.com.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Nacha Mendez continues to grow Music Scholarship for New Mexican Girls of Color

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Nacha Mendez continues to grow Music Scholarship for New ...
ABQnews Seeker
The idea for the scholarship began ... The idea for the scholarship began in 2018 after Mendez was given the New Mexico Platinum Music Award.
2
New Mexico-filmed coming-of-age comedy 'Primo' to stream on Freevee
ABQnews Seeker
The entire first season will drop ... The entire first season will drop on Friday, May 19, on the new streamer: Freevee.
3
ABQ native Jay Roach directs an assemble cast in ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico native Jay Roach directed ... New Mexico native Jay Roach directed all eight episodes of "High Desert."
4
Albuquerque man sentenced to 25 years in fatal shooting; ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jamol Pete, 22, had pleaded guilty ... Jamol Pete, 22, had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of 18-year-old Noah Najera
5
UNM golfing women get one more chance to dig ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Friday, New Mexico women's golf ... On Friday, New Mexico women's golf tees off in the NCAA championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. It's the Lobos' first NCAA ...
6
Attorney general believes DD waiver program needs more resources, ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez ... New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez suggested several reforms to the state's developmentally disabled waiver program, which he said is "very well intentioned," but ...
7
Court records detail 'horrific' abuses in developmentally disabled woman's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Raúl Torrez described the ... Attorney General Raúl Torrez described the abuse as “nothing short of torture.”
8
Farmington police videos show street rampage, shootout with officers
ABQnews Seeker
Two women pulled over to help ... Two women pulled over to help first woman shot in Farmington rampage. That's when they were killed, police say
9
‘The ultimate sacrifice’: Albuquerque park renamed in honor of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bennie Hargrove's family and city officials ... Bennie Hargrove's family and city officials say the teen was a hero. On Thursday, they gathered to honor his sacrifice, after he was shot ...