Sparta to make NM tour stop celebrating 20 years of ‘Wiretap Scars’

Music flows through Jim Ward’s veins.

It’s what makes him get up each day to create.

The El Paso-based musician is on the road with Sparta celebrating 20 years since the release of the band’s debut album, “Wiretap Scars.”

“The tour’s been really good and a little bit more emotional than I counted on,” Ward says. “I hadn’t been excited about doing anniversary tours because it wasn’t an easy time in my life.”

The fans were able to change Ward’s mind about an anniversary tour.

“They told me what the record means to them,” he says. “All of a sudden, it changed my perception of it. We put in the work to relearn the songs and go back to where I was emotionally and the tears came. I’ve evolved as a person since that time and I didn’t want to re-create anything. I’m still playing at 46. That means I survived.”

Sparta will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Launchpad. Geoff Rickly of Thursday and ’68 will open.

Sparta was founded by Ward after the post-hardcore band At The Drive-In disbanded.

Ward continued to create music under Sparta, as well as starting the alt-country project Sleepercar, as well as releasing solo albums.

The band currently consists of Ward and Matt Miller who are joined by drummer Neil Hennessy on tour.

In 2022, the band released the self-titled album, which followed 2020’s “Trust The River,” both released on Dine Alone Records.

“Trust the River” marked the first full-length studio album from the band since 2006’s “Threes.”

Ward has also recently released his first solo album “Daggers.”

Ward says being able to do this tour is a little bit of a “victory lap.”

The tour will stretch on for another 14 months.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have such a career,” he says. “I found a niche that I could survive in. The band didn’t get too big and that’s been important for my mental health.”

Ward says performing the songs as a three piece is also something very different.

“It still feels like we’re moving forward,” he says.

Ward continues to write nearly every day and says the pandemic changed his process.

“I started writing the self-titled record during then,” he says. “I wanted to play keyboards and I wanted to stay busy. I made ‘Daggers’ by accident. I would email tracks to Tucker (Rule) from Thursday. We got these exchanges and we just made an album. I love making records and creating songs.”