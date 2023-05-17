 Jefferson Starship to land at Isleta with a slew of hits - Albuquerque Journal

Jefferson Starship to land at Isleta with a slew of hits

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Jefferson Starship is set to perform at The Showroom at Isleta Resort & Casino on Friday, May 19. (Courtesy of Kevin Baldes)

Fifteen years ago, Cathy Richardson’s life changed.

The singer was asked to join Jefferson Starship to be the leading lady – a torch that Grace Slick was handing over.

“It’s been a journey,” Richardson says. “To be invited to join one of my favorite and influential bands of my life is amazing. When I was a teenager, I decided to be a rock star because of Grace Slick. She’s definitely one of my heroes. Being able to be on stage with the band is a dream every night.”

Jefferson Starship will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at The Showroom at Isleta Resort & Casino.

The band is one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and ’80s. The evolution of the band began with legendary band Jefferson Airplane, which later transitioned to Jefferson Starship, and then eventually to the band Starship.

Some of outfits’ hit singles include “We Built This City,” “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “White Rabbit,” “Somebody to Love,” “Sara” and “Miracles.”

Currently, the Jefferson Starship lineup features founding member David Freiberg, along with Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Richardson and Chris Smith.

Richardson says being in the band is like being in a time machine with all the great songs and memories.

She’s evolved with the band over the course of the 15 years.

“When I first started out, I would get an excited nervousness and shake on stage,” she says. “Now at this point in my life, I feel so much more comfortable. I feel at home when I’m on stage. I feel like I’ve found the sweet spot.”

One of the most enjoyable aspects of being part of the band for Richardson is the sheer size of music the band has released.

“We play the same songs every show, but we have wild cards in there,” she says. “My favorite moments from any show are when something unexpected comes up and we have to improvise. That’s what stands out to me.”

Prior to being in the band, Richardson was charting her own course in the industry.

She appeared on “Love, Janis,” which was a show about Janis Joplin’s life and it was helping her make a name for herself.

A meeting with the vice president of RCA was slated to happen in the early 2000s – but it never took place.

“The appointment was supposed to take place on Sept. 11, 2001,” she says. “Right after the events, RCA axed their whole rock department and I was left at square one. I had a million more rejections, but I didn’t stop. I knew that the music industry doesn’t sign musicians over 30 and ‘Love, Janis’ was going to San Francisco. I moved there and did the show until it ended its run.”

While in San Francisco, she opened for Jefferson Starship and after Paul Kantner asked her to join the band.

“There’s been ups and downs, but we’ve played all kinds of shows around the world,” she says. “We’re in a great place now and the band feels like family.”

Jefferson Starship
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 19

WHERE: The Showroom at Isleta Resort & Casino, 11000 Broadway Blvd. SE

HOW MUCH: $40-$50, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

Home » Entertainment » Music » Jefferson Starship to land at Isleta with a slew of hits

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Red-hot Lobo men's golfers advance to NCAA Championship tourney
ABQnews Seeker
SALEM, S.C. –– The New Mexico ... SALEM, S.C. –– The New Mexico men's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championship by capping a historic performance Wednesday at the NCAA Salem ...
2
Rio Grande now flowing in southern New Mexico: Take ...
ABQnews Seeker
Water-watchers flock to Las Cruces to ... Water-watchers flock to Las Cruces to celebrate the annual release.
3
How do these gardens grow? 7 events for this ...
ABQnews Seeker
As things heat up in the ... As things heat up in the state, those with green thumbs come out to play. So if you want some foliage inspiration, the Parade ...
4
New Mexico Film Office to offer free, one-day PA ...
ABQnews Seeker
The free, one-day, online PA trainings ... The free, one-day, online PA trainings will run from through July and will prepare New Mexicans to begin a career as a production assistant.
5
Sparta to make NM tour stop celebrating 20 years ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sparta will perform at 8 p.m. ... Sparta will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Launchpad. Geoff Rickly of Thursday and '68 will open.
6
Jefferson Starship to land at Isleta with a slew ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jefferson Starship will perform at 8 ... Jefferson Starship will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at The Showroom at Isleta Resort & Casino.
7
Authorities credit Downtown crime drops to business-funded initiative
ABQnews Seeker
Local leaders attributed an annual drop ... Local leaders attributed an annual drop in crime in Downtown Albuquerque to a proactive policing initiative funded by local businesses.
8
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity announces joint project with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity has ... Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity has announced "Hacienda Build," a joint project with members of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, which was ...
9
The last ride: 46-year-old Bike Coop has closed
ABQnews Seeker
After moving from its original location ... After moving from its original location on Central, the Bike Coop has been selling wheels at 120 Yale SE since 2013.