Jefferson Starship to land at Isleta with a slew of hits

Fifteen years ago, Cathy Richardson’s life changed.

The singer was asked to join Jefferson Starship to be the leading lady – a torch that Grace Slick was handing over.

“It’s been a journey,” Richardson says. “To be invited to join one of my favorite and influential bands of my life is amazing. When I was a teenager, I decided to be a rock star because of Grace Slick. She’s definitely one of my heroes. Being able to be on stage with the band is a dream every night.”

Jefferson Starship will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at The Showroom at Isleta Resort & Casino.

The band is one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and ’80s. The evolution of the band began with legendary band Jefferson Airplane, which later transitioned to Jefferson Starship, and then eventually to the band Starship.

Some of outfits’ hit singles include “We Built This City,” “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “White Rabbit,” “Somebody to Love,” “Sara” and “Miracles.”

Currently, the Jefferson Starship lineup features founding member David Freiberg, along with Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Richardson and Chris Smith.

Richardson says being in the band is like being in a time machine with all the great songs and memories.

She’s evolved with the band over the course of the 15 years.

“When I first started out, I would get an excited nervousness and shake on stage,” she says. “Now at this point in my life, I feel so much more comfortable. I feel at home when I’m on stage. I feel like I’ve found the sweet spot.”

One of the most enjoyable aspects of being part of the band for Richardson is the sheer size of music the band has released.

“We play the same songs every show, but we have wild cards in there,” she says. “My favorite moments from any show are when something unexpected comes up and we have to improvise. That’s what stands out to me.”

Prior to being in the band, Richardson was charting her own course in the industry.

She appeared on “Love, Janis,” which was a show about Janis Joplin’s life and it was helping her make a name for herself.

A meeting with the vice president of RCA was slated to happen in the early 2000s – but it never took place.

“The appointment was supposed to take place on Sept. 11, 2001,” she says. “Right after the events, RCA axed their whole rock department and I was left at square one. I had a million more rejections, but I didn’t stop. I knew that the music industry doesn’t sign musicians over 30 and ‘Love, Janis’ was going to San Francisco. I moved there and did the show until it ended its run.”

While in San Francisco, she opened for Jefferson Starship and after Paul Kantner asked her to join the band.

“There’s been ups and downs, but we’ve played all kinds of shows around the world,” she says. “We’re in a great place now and the band feels like family.”