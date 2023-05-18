 Hotel Zazz hosting Sunday Funday with cocktails by the pool, music and more - Albuquerque Journal

Hotel Zazz hosting Sunday Funday with cocktails by the pool, music and more

By Rozanna M. Martinez / For the Journal

The pool at Hotel Zazz which will be offering Sunday Fundays. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Cool off with a dip in one of Albuquerque’s snazziest pools during Sunday Fundays at Hotel Zazz.

Events will include entry into the pool, music by a live DJ, and a satellite bar serving up beer, seltzers, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails including the Teller line produced by local distillery, Safe House Distilling Company. Entry is $10 to the Sunday Funday events that will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 21, June 25, July 9, and July 23 at the Hotel Zazz pool located at 3711 Central Ave. NE.

“This is hosted by Z-Lounge and DJ Spunjy,” Nohelani Ader, Z-Lounge director of operations, said. “… So it’s going to be really exciting. There’s going to be a lot of giveaways, a lot of great music, all that fun stuff. Because it is only a four hour period, we want to try to make the best out of every single one of these.”

Visitors who prefer to have fun indoors can enjoy specialty cocktails, beer and spirits from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Z-Lounge inside Hotel Zazz. Patrons of the lounge will find a couple new cocktails on the menu that are ideal for warm weather sipping.

“There’s a cocktail that is more summer-friendly …” Ader said. “Basically it’s a refurbished Aperol spritz so it’s very light, very bubbly, it’s delicious. The other one is called the Whiskey Drink because everyone kept asking ‘Do you have a whiskey drink on here?’ ”

Z-Lounge also teamed up with downtown noodle spot, Oni, to create a unique libation.

“We are taking their smoked fat and we are washing it in some bourbon,” Ader said. “Then we do a sweet potato cayenne syrup and we do an Old Fashioned. So it’s smoky, very silky, a lot of power in there.”

The lounge’s eclectic interior suits its drinks with whimsical names.

Lounge inside Hotel Zazz on Central Avenue in Nob Hill. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

“We don’t want to call ourselves a speakeasy, but we’re a dope bar with a really dope door,” Ader previously told the Journal. “It’s just really fun. It is a little hidden, but we essentially don’t want to be hidden, if that makes sense. We definitely want customers. We want people to know who we are. So we always just let people know, entry is through the hotel lobby, and we have a bunch of great cocktails.”

Z-Lounge has a “come as you are” welcoming with a ’60s and ’70s vibe.

“We are definitely more of like, if you get off of work, come and have a drink,” Ader said. “We’re definitely a hot, little date spot right now, which is really fun. It’s cute. There’s no real live TV. So you are in company with the bartenders and the people who you bring. (It’s) definitely like a community bar, which is really exciting.”

More information about the hotel and lounge can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages, @hotelzazz, and at zloungeabq.com.

