Authorities credit Downtown crime drops to business-funded initiative

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police Chief Harold Medina talks about the results of an operation targeting crime in Downtown Albuquerque. (Matthew Reisen/Albuquerque Journal)

Local leaders attributed a drop in crime in Downtown Albuquerque to a proactive policing initiative funded by local businesses.

In September the Albuquerque police started an initiative placing additional officers Downtown during peak crime hours — asking local businesses to foot the bill.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said shootings, auto burglary and auto theft were down 50%, 42% and 34%, respectively, since APD started TEAM, or Targeted Enforcement and Active Monitoring. However, robberies doubled and residential burglary rose 11% in that same time period.

Other crimes saw lesser decreases. Aggravated assault and commercial burglary dropped by 2% and 22%, respectively.

Atkins said 11 Downtown businesses pitched in a collective $150,000 to pay the officers overtime for the TEAM initiative. Officials said they had burned through about half of those funds since September.

Friday through Sunday, there are eight officers on duty Downtown during the peak hours between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. with no issues receiving volunteers to work the overtime.

There had been five homicides in the Downtown area last year before TEAM was implemented. Since then, there have been two.

“While these numbers are huge, we know there is still much work,” APD Chief Harold Medina said on a Downtown rooftop Wednesday afternoon. “We will continue to work the TEAM overtime concept to ensure that we’re putting resources in the proper place, and that we’re making individuals feel comfortable to go back Downtown.”

