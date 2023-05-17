How do these gardens grow? 7 events for this weekend

As things heat up in the state, those with green thumbs come out to play. So if you want some foliage inspiration, the Parade of Gardens is this weekend. Kill every plant you own? There are events for you too. Got an event we should know about? Reach out to features@abqjournal.com.

The Gardens of Candelaria

The 2023 Parade of Gardens in ABQ shows off the greenery at nine locations along Candelaria Boulevard from Tramway to Carlisle boulevards. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Tickets are $20, plus fees, at paradeofgardensinabq.com , or day of from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ticket tent located at the Albertsons’ parking lot at Juan Tabo and Candelaria NE.

El Rito arts

The El Rito Spring Arts Festival Studio Tour and Mercado returns for its 35th year. Visit artist studios throughout the village or check out the mercado from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. For more information visit elritoartassociation.org

Walk a hula

Head out to Lynnwood Park on Saturday, May 20, for the Hula Hustle 10K, 5K run or walk, and Kids K. The first race sets off at 9 a.m. from the park, 12308 Lexington Ave. NE. Registration starts at $18, plus fees, at irunfit.org

I like to ride my bicycle …

Ditch the four wheels for two Friday, May 19, for Bike-2-Wherever in Albuquerque. The event celebrates biking to wherever your wheels take you. Pop-up tables across the city will offer free swag and info on biking in ABQ. Visit bikethruburque.com for more info.

Need more fiber?

The Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood is hosting a Heart of New Mexico Fiber and Art Gathering from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. Regional artists will demonstrate yarn spinning, knitting, lace making and more. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 students and children 4 and younger are free and include admission to Wildlife West. Visit heartofnmfiberandartgathering.com for more info. To get to Wildlife West Nature Park, take 87 North Frontage Road in Edgewood, 25 miles east of Albuquerque. Take exit 187 on I-40.

Here in my car

The Albuquerque Museum and the New Mexico Council of Car Clubs is hosting the 37th Annual NMCCC Classic Auto Show from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21. This year’s event theme will celebrate tail fins. The museum is located at 2000 Mountain Road NW. The event is free.

Art of the state