 Rio Grande now flowing in southern New Mexico: Take a look - Albuquerque Journal

Rio Grande now flowing in southern New Mexico: Take a look

By Danielle Prokop / Source New Mexico

Akela, left, along with her owners Dave and Adrienne Ryan, splashes through the water that fills the Rio Grande at La Llorona Park. (Corrie Boudreaux/for Source NM)

CABALLO LAKE STATE PARK – The Rio Grande runs again below Caballo Reservoir.

The flush of snowmelt this year means more water for longer in southern New Mexico.

Unlike the portion of river above Elephant Butte Reservoir, the Rio Grande is not a wild river through southern New Mexico and far west Texas. Instead, a slew of federal authorities and the two local irrigation districts coordinate on how much water is released to flow in the streambed for use in agriculture, and for Mexico’s portion.

The last few years have been grim for regional farmers, wildlife and the residents of El Paso, who all use the Rio Grande’s water. Higher temperatures, parched soils and less water have all strained the Rio Grande. Experts cautioned that one good year does not solve the state’s water woes.

Children scream with laughter as they play under the Picacho Avenue bridge while the Rio Grande slowly fills with water. (Corrie Boudreaux/for Source NM)

And other troubles still remain. A potential end to the legal fight in the Supreme Court between Texas and New Mexico is still awaiting a judge’s decision.

But Saturday, those worries lessened as people and wildlife drifted to the riverbeds and banks over the weekend.

Robert Paredes, came up from El Paso the night before to fish at Percha State Park, a part of the river just below Caballo Dam.

Over the roar of the outlet, he said there wasn’t much action from the fish, but he didn’t mind so much.

“I’m happy the water’s flowing,” he said. “With the dry years and forest fires and drought, it’s good to have water.”

Robert Paredes fishes below the Caballo Dam on May 13. (Corrie Boudreaux/for Source NM)

Traveling downstream, turkey vultures, cattle egrets, and swifts fly along the creeping edge of the water, as it flushes its way through the sand bed. Water flashed under pecan tree canopies, and snaked through onion and chile patches.

At the West Picacho Avenue bridge in Las Cruces, the water-watchers gathered.

Shawn Salley, a soil scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, waited with his young children and wife. Their friend had also brought their kids to watch the water release.

Salley is an avid paddleboarder and was planning some Rio Grande trips soon.

“I’m really itchin’ for some water,” he said.

A man records the trickle of water against his feet as the bed of the Rio Grande begins to fill. (Corrie Boudreaux/for Source NM)

It took much longer than expected. The river, which moves at a fast creep, slows down between Shalem Colony Trail bridge and Picacho bridge, said Phil King, an engineer with the Elephant Butte Irrigation District.

“We call that the ‘black hole,'” King told Source NM Saturday.

Dogs and children roved around the sand beds near La Llorona Park, sun beating down. People stood under the bridge, calling up to lookouts above.

Nothing yet.

It appeared as a dark smudge, stronger than the mirages tricking earlier. A white cattle egret soared ahead, landing in the brush along the river.

Currents grow stronger in the Rio Grande as the annual water release fills the river. (Corrie Boudreaux/for Source NM)

The water arrived in Las Cruces just before 2:30 p.m. accompanied by delighted screams from young watchers and splashing from overjoyed dogs.

Soon, the current was too strong, the water splashing over people’s calves, a coffee brown sinking the sandbanks.

The Rio Grande below Elephant Butte, an ephemeral stream of man’s making, will stay a little while longer. It’s expected to flow through September, possibly into October.

This story first published in Source New Mexico. Source NM recently published a series of stories about the water crisis on the Rio Grande.

 

Water allocations
New Mexico and Texas irrigation districts expect to deliver more water to farmers this year. Mexico, for the first time since 2019, may receive a full allocation of 60,000 later this summer.

In the past few years, farmers have received mere inches, when a full allocation is several feet of water.Elephant Butte Irrigation District is allocated 180,000 acre-feet (a measurement of how much water it takes to put one acre under one foot of water). They’re expecting farmers to receive 14 inches each.

El Paso County Water Improvement District allocated 203,000 acre-feet, expecting to allocate 2.5 feet to farmers. 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Rio Grande now flowing in southern New Mexico: Take a look

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Red-hot Lobo men's golfers advance to NCAA Championship tourney
ABQnews Seeker
SALEM, S.C. –– The New Mexico ... SALEM, S.C. –– The New Mexico men's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championship by capping a historic performance Wednesday at the NCAA Salem ...
2
Rio Grande now flowing in southern New Mexico: Take ...
ABQnews Seeker
Water-watchers flock to Las Cruces to ... Water-watchers flock to Las Cruces to celebrate the annual release.
3
How do these gardens grow? 7 events for this ...
ABQnews Seeker
As things heat up in the ... As things heat up in the state, those with green thumbs come out to play. So if you want some foliage inspiration, the Parade ...
4
New Mexico Film Office to offer free, one-day PA ...
ABQnews Seeker
The free, one-day, online PA trainings ... The free, one-day, online PA trainings will run from through July and will prepare New Mexicans to begin a career as a production assistant.
5
Sparta to make NM tour stop celebrating 20 years ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sparta will perform at 8 p.m. ... Sparta will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Launchpad. Geoff Rickly of Thursday and '68 will open.
6
Jefferson Starship to land at Isleta with a slew ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jefferson Starship will perform at 8 ... Jefferson Starship will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at The Showroom at Isleta Resort & Casino.
7
Authorities credit Downtown crime drops to business-funded initiative
ABQnews Seeker
Local leaders attributed an annual drop ... Local leaders attributed an annual drop in crime in Downtown Albuquerque to a proactive policing initiative funded by local businesses.
8
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity announces joint project with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity has ... Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity has announced "Hacienda Build," a joint project with members of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, which was ...
9
The last ride: 46-year-old Bike Coop has closed
ABQnews Seeker
After moving from its original location ... After moving from its original location on Central, the Bike Coop has been selling wheels at 120 Yale SE since 2013.