Council-manager system would weaken democracy in ABQ

By Timothy Krebs / Department of Political Science, University of New Mexico

City Councilors Renée Grout and Louie Sanchez are proposing to change Albuquerque’s current strong mayor-council system to a council-manager system. This would be a mistake, mainly because it would harm our local democracy.

In council-manager systems, voters elect the city council and a mayor, who serves as a member of the council. The mayor is expected to provide policy leadership and preside at council meetings. And like all councilors, the mayor can introduce and vote on legislation.

The mayor in this system, however, lacks executive power, which is given to an unelected city manager appointed by the council. The manager administers the day-to-day affairs of city government, appoints department heads, prepares the budget, and hires and manages city employees. Managers can be fired if they lose favor with a council majority.

By contrast, Albuquerque’s strong-mayor council system is rooted in a separation of powers arrangement. The city council is the legislative branch, while the mayor is a strong executive with the power to appoint officials – including a chief administrative officer approved by the council, craft a budget, veto council ordinances, execute city policy, and run the government.

The original versions of both systems had their flaws. Because part-time, volunteer city councils often defer to professional managers, and because managers can be fired by councils, council-manager systems often experienced crises of leadership. At the same time, strong mayor-council systems envisioned mayors who would be both savvy political leaders and effective administrators, but this rarely worked out. Recognizing this, council-manager cities started to directly elect their mayors in citywide contests to raise expectations for political leadership, while strong mayor-council cities steadily added chief administrative officers to enhance managerial competence and allow mayors to focus on politics and policy.

Most U.S. cities do employ the council-manager system, but most cities over 500,000 do not. Among 37 U.S. cities with 2020 populations greater than 500,000, 14 use the council-manager form — 37.8%, while all others, except for Portland, which uses a commission system, employ a mayor-council form — 59.5%. Five of the 14 council-manager cities are in Texas — San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, and El Paso; two are in Arizona — Phoenix and Mesa; and one is in California — San Jose.

Large cities employ strong mayor-council systems because they provide the opportunity for effective political leadership in a complex environment with numerous competing interests. And because administrative functions are assigned to a chief administrative officer answerable to the mayor, these systems benefit from technically competent management as well.

The major difference between cities with council-manager systems and those with mayor-council plans is voter engagement, with council-manager cities lagging far behind mayor-council cities. Indeed, among large U.S. cities with the lowest average turnout in mayoral elections, seven of eight have council-manager systems – Austin, Oklahoma City, El Paso, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Fort Worth and Dallas. In cities with low voter turnout, minority voters are often the ones who stay home, harming descriptive representation and policy responsiveness to low-income communities.

The reason for this has to do with where power is concentrated. In systems where appointed officials have governing power, the public disengages. In systems where elected officials have it, the public does the opposite. Given the state of democracy in our nation, now is not the time to weaken democracy in our city.

Timothy Krebs, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at the University of New Mexico, and founder of Krebs Research and Consulting, LLC.

