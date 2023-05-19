Talk of the Town: Memorial Day meaning, geothermal energy

On Memorial Day, honor our veterans

THE COMPASSUS program serving the Albuquerque Metro area and the surrounding areas reminds community members to pause this Memorial Day to acknowledge the true meaning of the national holiday. All Americans are encouraged to observe one minute of silence at 3 p.m. local time to remember and honor those who have died in military service to the United States.

Compassus–Albuquerque is a Level III partner of We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to empower hospice and other health care providers across the country to meet the unique needs of seriously ill veterans and their families. We Honor Veterans addresses the growing need for veteran-centered care as our servicemen and servicewomen age and need access to end-of-life services.

Matt Weissert, division president of Compassus and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, says “we are honored to serve our veteran patients and their families and to recognize them along with our extraordinary veteran volunteers and team members. Memorial Day is about taking the time to honor America’s fallen heroes. It is a time to acknowledge sacrifice, to grieve for those lost and to provide comfort and support for their loved ones. It is often hard to put appreciation of this magnitude into words, but I encourage everyone to take some time to honor those that gave their lives so that we can remain free.”

One out of four dying Americans is a veteran. As a We Honor Veterans partner, Compassus has demonstrated its commitment to providing relevant education and training for our team members and volunteers.

Elizabeth Ross, Albuquerque

As to geothermal, NM isn’t Iceland

IN OUR most recent monthly climate change column (Journal May 8), the writer chastised MLG for not signing the geothermal energy bill passed in the recent legislative session. She also stated New Mexico should be more like Iceland and use our geothermal energy to generate electricity to help us prevent the terrible things that will happen to us if we don’t quit using fossil fuels.

Comparing New Mexico to Iceland in terms of geothermal energy is not valid. Iceland has one third the area and less than one fifth the population we have in New Mexico. And in Iceland approximately 60% of the people live in Reykjavik and the surrounding area. That makes it much easier to provide power to most of its residents since hundreds of miles of transmission lines are not required. The geothermal sources in Iceland are close to the surface and do not require drilling hundreds or thousands of feet to access them, so they are much cheaper to use to generate electricity.

We have been hearing a lot lately about the false statements and claims that were made during the COVID pandemic, such as wearing masks, vaccines and lockdowns would protect us. The doctors, scientists, politicians, government and business leaders who made these statements knew they were false, but their only concern was keeping and enhancing their power, control and profits. I firmly believe in the future we will learn the same things regarding climate change. …

Jeffrey Peace, Kirtland