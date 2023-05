Sergio Rivas scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game as New Mexico United defeated host Loudoun United FC 3-1 Wednesday night in United Soccer League Championship play.

United is (4-3-2) is unbeaten in its last four matches. Loudoun fell to 3-6-1.

Amando Moreno and Chris Wehan also scored goals for New Mexico.

