Former Isotope standout Valaika returns to Albuquerque with another team, and a veteran’s perspective

Hours before rain threatened to wipe out the Isotopes’ Wednesday night game against Tacoma, Pat Valaika stood along the front of the visitor’s dugout and met with local media in a perfect late spring sun.

“Good to see you again,” a newscaster said.

“Thanks,” Valaika said. “Good to be seen.”

Baseball has a way of bringing the past, present and future together in unexpected ways. The Isotopes know that all too well — for instance, pitching coach Chris Michalak pitched for the Dukes and Isotopes in three separate stints.

Relief pitcher Matt Carasiti played with the Isotopes in 2016 and 2017 before coming back for another run this season.

It’s far from unusual. And yet, there’s always a little charm to running through familiar sights.

“It’s always fun,” Valaika said, smiling, “to come back and see the ball flying.”

Although he only took the field on Wednesday night as a pinch runner in Tacoma’s 3-2 win at Isotopes Park, former Isotopes mainstay Valaika, 30, is back in Albuquerque — this time with the Rainiers. With a different team, a different approach has followed for a player Rockies manager Bud Black once said carried himself like “a 15-year veteran as a second-year pro.”

“It’s definitely changed,” he said.

“You know, I was definitely younger when I was over here and I’ve grown up a little bit, try to enjoy the game a little more as I get older. Because, uh, you know, I am getting older.

“And just kind of approach each day like it could be my last – because as you start to get older, in this game, opportunities start to dry up a little bit.”

A Santa Clarita, California native, Valaika grew up the youngest of four brothers in a family that loved baseball.

All four played shortstop: Chris and Matt played college ball at the University of California Santa Barbara while Pat and Nick played at UCLA.

Valaika played three seasons as a Bruin before the Rockies selected him in the ninth round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

From there, he climbed the rungs from Single-A Modesto and reached Albuquerque for the first time in 2016, hitting .209/.226/.327 over 28 games with the Isotopes before making his major league debut on Sept. 6 of that season.

He started 2017 in Albuquerque (notably hitting for the cycle on April 8) before getting called back up to Denver.

That season, Valaika blossomed into one of the Rockies’ first bats off the bench and a do-it-all fielder.

He also was a fan favorite as “Patty Barrels,” indicative of his 13 home runs over 110 games.

Things got tougher for Valaika in The Show. So he ended up spending more time in Albuquerque, slashing .320/.364/.589 over 84 Triple-A games in a powerful 2019 campaign.

Then, the Rockies cut ties with him at the conclusion of the season. The Orioles claimed him and he played the better part of two seasons in Baltimore before they cut ties, too.

Last season, he was in the Braves organization, exclusively with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.

Now he’s back in Albuquerque. With Tacoma, Valaika is the last of his brothers still playing — although his oldest brother, Chris, is the Cleveland Guardians’ hitting coach.

“I’m glad we’re still in the game — for my mom’s sake,” Valaika said. “I don’t know what she’s gonna do when there’s no baseball going on. But I know people love him and he’s doing a great job.”

Feeling a little older has given him a new approach, one squarely on his mind upon his first return to Isotopes Park.

“Just trying to do the best I can for as long as I can,” Valaika said. “And try to make it a point to enjoy every single game. At the beginning of my career, (I would) get stressed about little things that really don’t matter.

“(I’m) just trying to enjoy being with the guys and playing baseball. Just leaving it out there.”