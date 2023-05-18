 1 critically injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash overnight in NW ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

1 critically injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash overnight in NW ABQ

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

One person is in critical condition at the hospital after a vehicle struck them early Thursday morning near Rio Grande and Candelaria NW, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officers in the Valley area were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the area of 4000 San Isidro NW to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, where they discovered one individual in critical condition and transported them to the hospital, said APD Officer Chase Jewell in a statement.

Jewell said the investigation into the indecent led police to believe the crash was intentional and detectives have taken over the investigation.

He added more details will be released as they become available.

