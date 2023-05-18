How and when to watch NM-filmed series ‘Primo’

In May 2022, production began for the TV series, “Primo,” in Albuquerque.

A year later, the TV series — which is based on creator Shea Serrano’s life — is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee on Friday, May 19.

The streaming service is free to download and features free content.

The series is executive produced by Serrano and Michael Schur.

The season is comprised of eight episodes which are all available.

Albuquerque doubles for San Antonio, Texas, in the series.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed approximately 300 New Mexico crew members.

Albuquerque resident Efraín Villa stars as Mondo.

The series follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles — Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo — as they live their lives on the southside of San Antonio.

Rafa is at an inflection point, as three big life moments coincide: he and his friends are nearing the end of high school; he’s pretty sure he just met the girl of his dreams; and he just found out he has a real chance to become the first person in his family to go to college. Over the course of the series, the group — Rafa, his mom, uncles, friends, and crush — will all affect each other and help one another grow in ways they weren’t expecting, whether they like it or not.

The cast is rounded out by Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Johnny Rey Diaz, Christina Vidal, Henri Esteve, Martin Martinez, Jonathan Medina, Carlos Santos, Nigel Siwabessy, Villa and Stakiah Lynn Washington.