Cannon commander removed from position

A commander at Cannon Air Force Base in southern eastern New Mexico was removed from his post this week for reasons that weren’t clear.

Cannon officials said in news release said Col. Michael Shreves on Tuesday was relieved from command of the 27th Special Operations Group because of a “loss of confidence in his ability to effectively lead the members of his command.”

Officials at the base outside of Clovis said that Col. Terence Taylor, the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander, lost confidence in Shreves, who was removed. The base didn’t provide additional information.

“The decision to remove Col. Shreves was not based on any character issue or indiscretion,” Taylor said in a statement. “The 27th Special Operations Wing holds its leaders to the highest standard, and each of them bears a great responsibility to maintain good order and discipline within their formation.”

Lt. Col. Charles Hodges, the senior director of the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander Action Group, was named the interim commander.

The 27th Special Operations Group is one of four groups assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing. The group is an Air Force component of the U.S. Special Operations Command, according to the Cannon’s website.