 Rusty the wolf developed a taste for livestock. So the government had him killed. - Albuquerque Journal

Rusty the wolf developed a taste for livestock. So the government had him killed.

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

In this 2002 photo, a 7-year-old Mexican gray wolf, who isn’t Rusty, walks in an enclosure at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently announced that Rusty, the alpha male of a pack of Mexican gray wolves, was killed for preying on livestock. (Randy Siner/Albuquerque Journal)

A leader of the pack of critically endangered Mexican gray wolves in New Mexico was killed last month by federal officials because of his recent penchant for hunting livestock, according to Fish and Wildlife Service officials.

Rusty, also known as AM1296, was killed in New Mexico on April 12, shortly after Brady McGee, the Fish and Wildlife’s Mexican gray wolf recovery coordinator, announced the decision to take out the alpha of the Mangas Pack, which roams southwestern New Mexico in the northern Gila National Forest.

McGee said in a memo announcing the decision that the pack had killed 13 livestock in a 10-month period. Rusty, who wore a radio-collar, was directly linked to nine of those kills, though he sometimes hunted with another male, according to the memo.

Even without Rusty, the Mangas pack will have an adult, a sub-adult and three pups. McGee said that Rusty’s genes will continue to be present in the wild because he has offspring and siblings.

“Further, we do not anticipate that the removal of AM1296 will impact the ability of the pack to raise pups because there are numerous yearlings and adult members of the pack to assist in raising pups,” McGee said.

Aislinn Maestas, a spokeswoman for the wildlife service, said the decision to kill the wolf by gunshot was reached only after non-lethal management techniques were used.

Wolf advocates still raised concerns about Rusty’s death.

Chris Smith, a southwest wildlife advocate for WildEarth Guardians, said that killing the breeding or alpha male of a pack can disrupt pack dynamics. There can be in-fighting within the group, and younger wolves who are less experienced hunters can seek out livestock or carcasses — easier prey than an elk, for example — which can lead to more encounters with domesticated animals.

“When you remove kind of a key figure in that social group, there’s all kinds of things that can go awry,” he said.

Maestas said the pack’s breeding female has denned and is raising currently raises the rare pups.

Mexican gray wolves remains critically endangered. Smith said there are fewer than 250 of the animals in the United States.

“We should always just be reminded that this is an animal on the verge of extinction. And cattle are anything but,” Smith said. “They’re out on the landscape to provide private profit. And I just think that needs to be reiterated and remembered every time one of these (wolves) is killed.”

Other wildlife advocates also decried the decision.

“Wolves belong in the wild, and each individual wolf is essential to the species’ survival,” said Nina Eydelman, Animal Protection of New Mexico’s chief program and policy officer – equine and wildlife. “Ranchers who choose to place their domestic cattle on our public lands should have to accept the conditions that come with those public lands, including the presence of healthy populations of native carnivores. Wolves were there first.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Rusty the wolf developed a taste for livestock. So the government had him killed.

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Court records detail 'horrific' abuses in developmentally disabled woman's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Raúl Torrez described the ... Attorney General Raúl Torrez described the abuse as “nothing short of torture.”
2
Farmington police videos show street rampage, shootout with officers
ABQnews Seeker
Two women pulled over to help ... Two women pulled over to help first woman shot in Farmington rampage. That's when they were killed, police say
3
‘The ultimate sacrifice’: Albuquerque park renamed in honor of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bennie Hargrove's family and city officials ... Bennie Hargrove's family and city officials say the teen was a hero. On Thursday, they gathered to honor his sacrifice, after he was shot ...
4
How and when to watch NM-filmed series 'Primo'
ABQnews Seeker
In May 2022, production began for ... In May 2022, production began for the TV series, 'Primo,' in Albuquerque. A year later, the TV series — which is based on creator ...
5
US greenlights major transmission line for renewable energy in ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The U.S. ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The U.S. government is greenlighting a proposed multibillion-dollar transmission line that would send primarily wind-generated electricity from the rural plains ...
6
Police ID teen shot by officers
ABQnews Seeker
Isaac Reyes, 18, is recovering at ... Isaac Reyes, 18, is recovering at a local hospital after being shot by police on Tuesday night.
7
Cannon commander removed from position
ABQnews Seeker
A commander at Cannon Air Force ... A commander at Cannon Air Force Base in southern eastern New Mexico was removed from his post this week for reasons that weren't clear. ...
8
Photos: Community gathers to mourn, honor three women killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
9
In transfer portal world, Lobos still hitting big with ...
ABQnews Seeker
While the Lobos could have a ... While the Lobos could have a starting five of all transfers next season, they've hardly abandoned high school recruiting.
10
Restaurant inspections: Papa John's in (and out of) hot ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just one restaurant was in the ... Just one restaurant was in the red this week, after Papa John's on Tramway was found without hot water — a priority violation that ...