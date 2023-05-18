Police ID teen shot by officers

Albuquerque police on Thursday identified an 18-year-old who was shot and injured by police earlier this week, as officers were trying to arrest another teen in connection with the murder of a high school student last year.

Isaac Reyes, 18, is recovering at a local hospital after being shot by police on Tuesday night.

Police said Reyes was shot while they were trying to arrest Isaiah Espinosa, 16, in connection with the shooting death of Albuquerque Academy student Jada Gonzales, 18, who was killed at house party in December 2022.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release that officers stopped a vehicle that Espinosa was in on Tuesday evening near Silver and Adams in southeast Albuquerque. The were four people total in the vehicle fled on foot and Reyes — who police said had a gun — was shot.

Gallegos said officers provided medical aid to Reyes after the shooting and he was transported to a local hospital. It wasn’t clear Thursday if police plan to charge Reyes with any crimes once he is released from the hospital.

After shooting Reyes, Gallegos said officers took Espinosa into custody in connection with Gonzales’ death. Another man in the car, David Baldonado, 21, was arrested Tuesday evening on a felony warrant in a domestic violence case.

A female in the car at the time was questioned and released by police.

Two others, Jesse Parra, 19, and Cruz Medina, 16, were arrested in January in connection with Gonzales’s death.