 Police ID teen shot by officers - Albuquerque Journal

Police ID teen shot by officers

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police on Thursday identified an 18-year-old who was shot and injured by police earlier this week, as officers were trying to arrest another teen in connection with the murder of a high school student last year.

Isaac Reyes, 18, is recovering at a local hospital after being shot by police on Tuesday night.

Police said Reyes was shot while they were trying to arrest Isaiah Espinosa, 16, in connection with the shooting death of Albuquerque Academy student Jada Gonzales, 18, who was killed at house party in December 2022.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release that officers stopped a vehicle that Espinosa was in on Tuesday evening near Silver and Adams in southeast Albuquerque. The were four people total in the vehicle fled on foot and Reyes — who police said had a gun — was shot.

Gallegos said officers provided medical aid to Reyes after the shooting and he was transported to a local hospital. It wasn’t clear Thursday if police plan to charge Reyes with any crimes once he is released from the hospital.

After shooting Reyes, Gallegos said officers took Espinosa into custody in connection with Gonzales’ death. Another man in the car, David Baldonado, 21, was arrested Tuesday evening on a felony warrant in a domestic violence case.

A female in the car at the time was questioned and released by police.

Two others, Jesse Parra, 19, and Cruz Medina, 16, were arrested in January in connection with Gonzales’s death.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Police ID teen shot by officers

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Farmington police videos show street rampage, shootout with officers
ABQnews Seeker
Two women pulled over to help ... Two women pulled over to help first woman shot in Farmington rampage. That's when they were killed, police say
2
New Mexico authorities describe caregivers' torture of disabled woman ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- 'Torture' is ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- 'Torture' is how New Mexico's top prosecutor describes the treatment a 38-year-old developmentally disabled woman endured before her death at ...
3
Cannon commander removed from position
ABQnews Seeker
A commander at Cannon Air Force ... A commander at Cannon Air Force Base in southern eastern New Mexico was removed from his post this week for reasons that weren't clear. ...
4
How and when to watch NM-filmed series 'Primo'
ABQnews Seeker
In May 2022, production began for ... In May 2022, production began for the TV series, 'Primo,' in Albuquerque. A year later, the TV series — which is based on creator ...
5
Photos: Community gathers to mourn, honor three women killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
6
In transfer portal world, Lobos still hitting big with ...
ABQnews Seeker
While the Lobos could have a ... While the Lobos could have a starting five of all transfers next season, they've hardly abandoned high school recruiting.
7
New NHCC exhibit showcases acquisitions from artists in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Hecho en Nuevo México: Recent Acquisitions ... "Hecho en Nuevo México: Recent Acquisitions by NM Artists" will run through Jan. 21, 2024.
8
1 critically injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash overnight ...
ABQnews Seeker
One person is in critical condition ... One person is in critical condition at the hospital after a vehicle struck them early Thursday morning.
9
Restaurant inspections: Papa John's in (and out of) hot ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just one restaurant was in the ... Just one restaurant was in the red this week, after Papa John's on Tramway was found without hot water — a priority violation that ...
10
Dolina elevates lovingly baked goods and Eastern European specialties
ABQnews Seeker
This cafe and bakery, with ... This cafe and bakery, with a brunch-centric menu that slants Eastern European, is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Santa Fe.