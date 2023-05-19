Ending Title 42 has not resulted in chaos

“Where are all the migrants?” we asked as we toured Juárez, Anapra, El Paso and Sunland Park on May 10 and 11.

Our first stop was the Sacred Heart church on Oregon Street where there were far fewer people on the streets than when I had last visited on April 28.

Then we crossed into Juárez to the site of the deadly fire that killed 40 migrants on March 27 where we spoke to a 16-year-old girl named Ana who had made the arduous journey from Venezuela with her father and her younger sister, Fatima, age 12.

They left Venezuela eight months ago, crossed the very dangerous Darien Gap, traveled with a small group instead of hiring a “coyote” because that would have been too expensive. They had spent two months in the Mexican government’s Kiki Romero shelter in Juárez, a former gymnasium converted to shelter up to 200 people, but said it was so horrible that they decided to live on the street in a tent. Their hope is for an asylum hearing soon and they certainly deserve it.

We then took food and clothing to the nearby Respettrans shelter. They were housing roughly 200 migrants and there had been no additional influx due to Title 42.

We toured both the U.S. and the Mexican sides of the border wall to the west in the Sunland Park-Anapra area and eastward to the Zaragoza bridge, spotted a few migrants on the Mexican side, but no buildup.

On (May 11) we took food, clothing and medical supplies to Sacred Heart but there were only about 45 migrants there, far fewer than two weeks earlier.

Later we returned to Juárez and spent several hours driving around in the city center but saw nothing out of the ordinary.

In short ending Title 42 did bring about an increase in the number of migrants, but nothing like the chaos that was predicted.

Some conclusions.

We’ll continue to have a need for migrant shelters and it’s time, therefore, to set standards, support the nonprofits like Respettrans that are humane and cost-effective, force improvements in shelters like the Kiki Romero. Thus, I continue to recommend the creation of a U.S.-Mexico shelter task force that would include the involvement of those who run the nonprofits.

Since September 2022, I’ve had extensive contact with Venezuelan migrants often in very harsh circumstances as when they were living in terrible conditions on the riverbank in Juárez across from El Paso. They have always displayed great optimism and courtesy and many would be assets to our economy if we had an expanded guest worker program to fit them.

Now, there are about 4 million unfilled jobs in the U.S. for which we have no workers.

Conditions in countries like Venezuela aren’t going to suddenly improve so we can’t just focus on migration when there’s an event like Title 42 and then forget about it.

In addition, a word of support for the Border Patrol and their extraordinarily difficult work. Congress could easily resolve their staffing shortage just as it could resolve the shortage of judges for asylum cases.

Last, we can’t forget that this is an issue of humanity, not just political gain.

Morgan Smith has been reporting on border issues for the last decade and can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.