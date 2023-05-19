 ‘The ultimate sacrifice’: Albuquerque park renamed in honor of slain 13-year-old - Albuquerque Journal

‘The ultimate sacrifice’: Albuquerque park renamed in honor of slain 13-year-old

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Zenaya Alzubidi, 8, rests her hand on a bench dedicated to her brother, Bennie Hargrove, on Thursday. In 2021, Bennie was shot and killed while standing up for his friend against a bully during the lunch break at Washington Middle School. On Thursday, his family gathered with city officials to rename the park neighboring the school after him. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Even at just 13 years old, Bennie Hargrove was a hero, his family and Albuquerque leaders say.

So on Thursday — what would have been Bennie’s 15th birthday — they gathered to honor the eighth grader’s legacy and sacrifice, and to rename after him the park next door to Washington Middle School, the school where he was shot while standing up for a friend against a bully.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the family of Bennie Hargrove unveil a sign renaming Washington Middle School Park after the slain teen on Thursday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

“This is bittersweet,” Vanessa Sawyer, Bennie’s grandmother, told the Journal.

“I’m honored, I’m excited. … But it breaks my heart,” she added, her voice catching in her throat.

In August 2021, Bennie was shot during the lunch break by another eighth grader who brought his father’s gun to school. In early March, Juan Saucedo Jr., now 14, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in Bennie’s death. He’ll remain in custody until he’s 21.

Bennie was a protector, his grandmother says, who was fiercely defensive of the people he loved. And on that day, he made “the ultimate sacrifice,” his mother Collette Wise added in remarks given on Thursday to about 100 people.

Still, Sawyer says, she thinks he had a bright future ahead of him in his sport of choice — basketball.

“Little did Bennie know at the time, that … was going to be taken away from him,” Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque said, speaking at the event.

“But (he) will be living on forever,” she added, pointing out that his death spurred “one of the most advanced and audacious bills ever to be signed into law.”

Sponsored by Herndon in this year’s legislative session, House Bill 9 — nicknamed after Bennie — would make it a crime for someone to negligently store a firearm in a way that a minor could access it. It’s set to go into effect next month.

The bill’s become an important part of Bennie’s legacy, both Herndon and his family say.

“We look forward to the Bennie Hargrove (Gun Safety Act) taking effect next month, and the effect it will have on saving children’s lives and protecting parents from the trauma and pain that my family has gone through,” Wise said.

But the legacy Bennie left behind wasn’t necessarily worth the trade-off of losing him for his older brother, DeAndre Sewell.

“Honestly, I wish he never interfered,” Sewell said. “But it … makes me really proud of him, because he done something I wouldn’t. I would have probably just minded my own business, to be honest, but Bennie did the exact opposite, and stood up for his friend.”

Bennie Hargrove’s family inspects a bench dedicated to the teen, who would have turned 15 this week, on Thursday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘The ultimate sacrifice’: Albuquerque park renamed in honor of slain 13-year-old

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
‘The ultimate sacrifice’: Albuquerque park renamed in honor of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bennie Hargrove's family and city officials ... Bennie Hargrove's family and city officials say the teen was a hero. On Thursday, they gathered to honor his sacrifice, after he was shot ...
2
Farmington police videos show street rampage, shootout with officers
ABQnews Seeker
Two women pulled over to help ... Two women pulled over to help first woman shot in Farmington rampage. That's when they were killed, police say
3
Restaurant inspections: Papa John's in (and out of) hot ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just one restaurant was in the ... Just one restaurant was in the red this week, after Papa John's on Tramway was found without hot water — a priority violation that ...
4
Police ID teen shot by officers
ABQnews Seeker
Isaac Reyes, 18, is recovering at ... Isaac Reyes, 18, is recovering at a local hospital after being shot by police on Tuesday night.
5
US greenlights major transmission line for renewable energy in ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The U.S. ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The U.S. government is greenlighting a proposed multibillion-dollar transmission line that would send primarily wind-generated electricity from the rural plains ...
6
Cannon commander removed from position
ABQnews Seeker
A commander at Cannon Air Force ... A commander at Cannon Air Force Base in southern eastern New Mexico was removed from his post this week for reasons that weren't clear. ...
7
New hires, promotions: Journal Business Briefcase
ABQnews Seeker
New hires, promotions: Journal Business Briefcase New hires, promotions: Journal Business Briefcase
8
New Mexico authorities describe caregivers' torture of disabled woman ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- 'Torture' is ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- 'Torture' is how New Mexico's top prosecutor describes the treatment a 38-year-old developmentally disabled woman endured before her death at ...
9
How and when to watch NM-filmed series 'Primo'
ABQnews Seeker
In May 2022, production began for ... In May 2022, production began for the TV series, 'Primo,' in Albuquerque. A year later, the TV series — which is based on creator ...