Sports Speak Up! Kudos to Lobo golf; mixed reactions to Pitino, Bradbury contracts

YEARS AGO Tim Herron played NCAA golf at UNM. For many years now he has played on the PGA Tour. … Loyally, he sent his son, Carson Herron, to UNM to be educated and to play golf. Wednesday Carson shot 1-under 71 at the NCAA Salem (S.C.) Regional Tourney, helping the UNM team advance to the 2023 NCAA Championship May 26-31, at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, which will feature 30 NCAA college teams. UNM coach Glen Millican also needs to be congratulated for this great team performance.

— RBP

NOTE TO JRM of Corrales: I am a NM United fan, period. If we did not have this team, not one penny of my money would go to the NIL fund for UNM. You’re barking up the wrong tree.

— Joe, ABQ

KUDOS AND THANKS to Mark in ABQ, Lobo Mystified, and DS, in Sunday’s Sports Speak Up! Each of them rightly complain about UNM and its less than competent athletic director, Eddie Nunez, who had the gall to reward both Mike Bradbury, coach of the underperforming UNM Lady Lobo basketball and Richard Pitino, coach of the underperforming men. Neither of them could retain the best players on their teams. Both had disappointing years. UNM will now pay millions for ordinary play/inferior coaching. Boo!

— UNM Alum Disappointed Again

I AM (ECSTATIC) over the contract extensions for (Richard Pitino and Mike Bradbury). Winning 20 games and earning postseason berths are great accomplishments. To the people who think that they can do better, the transfer portal is open. … Those critics are always strangely absent from Lobo Talk each week where the coaches are available to answer any question. Taking pot shots anonymously is about as low class as it gets. They are not and have never been Lobo fans.

— Rudy the Attorney

RICHARD PITINO brought back interest and increased attendance in Lobo basketball with last season’s 14-0 start. His new salary is the market rate. But then the Lobos went on a slide during conference play, at one point losing 6 of 7 games. Should he have gotten an extension? It’s actually irrelevant, as the big, rich universities will easily pay for his buyout from UNM, should they want him. Hopefully this extension is a commitment on his part to stick around on a long-term basis and build something great at UNM.

— Joseph

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: 1.) Ruidoso, a No. 10 seed vying for a state baseball championship had No.1 seed Sandia Prep on the ropes, leading 5-0 going into the last inning, then lost the blue trophy in extra innings, 6-5. Except for the Sandia Prep fans, most of us feel your pain. 2.) 80+ year old Jim Ciccarello coached the La Cueva girls track team to a state championship – another senior citizen getting it done. 3.) The NFHS changed the rule to not having anymore 1-and-1 free throws in high school basketball games. Who are these people and where did they come from?

— NM Old Timer

ARROYO DEL OSO Dam 9 is a well designed 9-hole golf course mostly played by senior men and women. However, the fairways and putting surfaces have very little grass and are covered with holes and bare spots. Can’t the City please fix this?

— HWF