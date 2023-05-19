Albuquerque man sentenced to 25 years in fatal shooting; sexual attack

Police were investigating Jamol Pete in connection with a 2019 shooting death when they learned he had also sexually abused a 13-year-old girl at gunpoint and recorded the attack on video, attorneys said at his sentencing hearing Thursday.

Second Judicial District Judge David Murphy sentenced Pete, 22, to 25 years in prison after hearing from the young victim of the sexual attack.

The girl said she has experienced emotional breakdowns and was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment after the 2019 attack.

“Not only did he take a life, but he ruined mine,” the girl said of Pete in a letter read at the hearing. The girl attended the hearing remotely by video.

“I was a 13-year-old girl, your honor, when he took my innocence,” she said. “He not only sexually abused me, but he emotionally and physically abused me. He’s not a man – he’s a predator.”

A prosecutor said Pete pointed a gun at the girl and made a video recording of the attack, which prosecutors used to build a case against him.

Pete pleaded guilty in December to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 18-year-old Noah Najera, who was found fatally shot in a parking lot of the Canyon Vista Apartments at Montgomery and Morningside NE on Dec. 16, 2019.

Pete also pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact with a minor, attempted criminal sexual penetration of a minor and manufacturing visual medium of sexual exploitation of children.

The sexual attack also took place in December 2019, court records show.

Pete’s attorney, Stefanie Gulley, said Pete had adults in his life “to model to him what appropriate behavior looks like.”

Gulley said she was shocked that the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department had no role in Pete’s life. Guns and drugs were a part of his environment from early childhood, she said.

“Our system failed him, I do believe, from day one,” Gulley said. “He was never given a fair opportunity in life to realize what it looks like to be an upstanding citizen.”