 Albuquerque man sentenced to 25 years in fatal shooting; sexual attack - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque man sentenced to 25 years in fatal shooting; sexual attack

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Jamol Pete (MDC)

Police were investigating Jamol Pete in connection with a 2019 shooting death when they learned he had also sexually abused a 13-year-old girl at gunpoint and recorded the attack on video, attorneys said at his sentencing hearing Thursday.

Second Judicial District Judge David Murphy sentenced Pete, 22, to 25 years in prison after hearing from the young victim of the sexual attack.

The girl said she has experienced emotional breakdowns and was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment after the 2019 attack.

“Not only did he take a life, but he ruined mine,” the girl said of Pete in a letter read at the hearing. The girl attended the hearing remotely by video.

“I was a 13-year-old girl, your honor, when he took my innocence,” she said. “He not only sexually abused me, but he emotionally and physically abused me. He’s not a man – he’s a predator.”

A prosecutor said Pete pointed a gun at the girl and made a video recording of the attack, which prosecutors used to build a case against him.

Pete pleaded guilty in December to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 18-year-old Noah Najera, who was found fatally shot in a parking lot of the Canyon Vista Apartments at Montgomery and Morningside NE on Dec. 16, 2019.

Pete also pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact with a minor, attempted criminal sexual penetration of a minor and manufacturing visual medium of sexual exploitation of children.

The sexual attack also took place in December 2019, court records show.

Pete’s attorney, Stefanie Gulley, said Pete had adults in his life “to model to him what appropriate behavior looks like.”

Gulley said she was shocked that the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department had no role in Pete’s life. Guns and drugs were a part of his environment from early childhood, she said.

“Our system failed him, I do believe, from day one,” Gulley said. “He was never given a fair opportunity in life to realize what it looks like to be an upstanding citizen.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque man sentenced to 25 years in fatal shooting; sexual attack

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque man sentenced to 25 years in fatal shooting; ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jamol Pete, 22, had pleaded guilty ... Jamol Pete, 22, had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of 18-year-old Noah Najera
2
UNM golfing women get one more chance to dig ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Friday, New Mexico women's golf ... On Friday, New Mexico women's golf tees off in the NCAA championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. It's the Lobos' first NCAA ...
3
Attorney general believes DD waiver program needs more resources, ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez ... New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez suggested several reforms to the state's developmentally disabled waiver program, which he said is "very well intentioned," but ...
4
Court records detail 'horrific' abuses in developmentally disabled woman's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Raúl Torrez described the ... Attorney General Raúl Torrez described the abuse as “nothing short of torture.”
5
Farmington police videos show street rampage, shootout with officers
ABQnews Seeker
Two women pulled over to help ... Two women pulled over to help first woman shot in Farmington rampage. That's when they were killed, police say
6
‘The ultimate sacrifice’: Albuquerque park renamed in honor of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bennie Hargrove's family and city officials ... Bennie Hargrove's family and city officials say the teen was a hero. On Thursday, they gathered to honor his sacrifice, after he was shot ...
7
Restaurant inspections: Papa John's in (and out of) hot ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just one restaurant was in the ... Just one restaurant was in the red this week, after Papa John's on Tramway was found without hot water — a priority violation that ...
8
Police ID teen shot by officers
ABQnews Seeker
Isaac Reyes, 18, is recovering at ... Isaac Reyes, 18, is recovering at a local hospital after being shot by police on Tuesday night.
9
US greenlights major transmission line for renewable energy in ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The U.S. ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The U.S. government is greenlighting a proposed multibillion-dollar transmission line that would send primarily wind-generated electricity from the rural plains ...