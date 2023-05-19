Isotopes even home series with Tacoma

‘TOPES FRIDAY: Vs. Tacoma

Isotopes Park

6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Baseball card giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

PROBABLES: Rainiers RHP Konner Wade (0-0, 6.08) vs. Isotopes LHP Josh Rogers (1-2, 7.76)

THURSDAY: Isotopes starter Ty Blach fired 5.0 shutout innings while the offense collected 11 hits and stole a season-high five bases to win game three, 5-2, over the Rainiers. Blach is the first Isotopes pitcher this year to toss 5.0+ innings and not allow a run. On the night, he allowed six hits and one walk while fanning two. The outing was Blach’s first time throwing 5.0+ innings without allowing a run since June 14, 2018, with San Francisco at Miami (6.2 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K).

Jimmy Herron connected on the club’s 19th inside-the-park homer and the first since Ryan Vilde’s July 15, 2021, vs. Sugar Land. Fifteen of the 19 inside-the-park homers have happened at RGCU Field. Additionally, he went 2-for-4, his ninth multi-hit effort on the year, with two stolen bases.

Albuquerque pitching allowed just two runs in the contest, tied for the fewest runs surrendered this year (three times). Additionally, the club relented just one extra-base hit, tied for the second-fewest allowed.

TRANSACTIONS: MLB.com reported that the Rockies were calling up RHP Karl Kauffman to make his big league debut Friday and optioning RHP Riley Pint back to the Isotopes.

(Box score: Isotopes 5, Tacoma 2) (Updated Pacific Coast League standings)