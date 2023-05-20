To our readers

The Land of Enchantment.

The name that defines the beauty found within the 121,697 square miles of the state.

It’s an area that is a melting pot of cultures – making it simply New Mexico.

Perusing the pages of the Journal’s Summer Guide, we give readers some options for getting out and having fun this summer – 101 to be exact.

From the Elena Gallegos Open Space to the ghost town of Taiban, and including national treasures such as Carlsbad Caverns and White Sands National Monument, and extraordinary views of the Sandia Mountain Aerial Tramway and our 35 state parks, fun is a short trip away.

In a state where residents value culture and inclusion, we’ve made an effort to list a wide range of suggestions – only touching the tip of the iceberg of what New Mexico offers.

While not a complete list, the 101 items give enough of a jump start for the imagination.

Take a look at the list, find something you’ve never done or simply enjoy one of the many events that living in the state with more than 300 days of sunshine allows.