What to expect for weekend weather: More rain and cool temperatures to continue

The weather for this weekend is expected to stay cooler with scattered showers and chances of high winds and hail in parts of New Mexico.

KOAT’s meteorologist Eric Green said there is a “high likelihood of the showers and storms hanging around … (and) temperatures stay cool through the weekend.”

Green said the southern part of the state has the lowest rain chance. Meanwhile, along the Texas border, storms may bring damaging wind gusts and hail.

The Jemez, Sangre de Cristo and Sacramento Mountains can expect heavy rainfall.

Saturday afternoon the dryer weather will move in limiting rainfall to scattered showers.

By Sunday things will begin warming up again with temperatures across the state ranging from the low 70s to upper 80s.