 Blue Bell releases Dr Pepper Float flavor — would you try it? - Albuquerque Journal

Blue Bell releases Dr Pepper Float flavor — would you try it?

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

(Courtesy of Blue Bell Creameries)

Blue Bell Creameries has teamed up with Dr Pepper to create a Dr Pepper Float-flavored ice cream, which released in stores recently.

“We are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” said John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing, in a statement. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president of sales and marketing, described the new flavor as having sherbet-textured Dr Pepper swirled with creamy vanilla ice cream to create the character of a float.

The Dr Pepper Float flavor will be available at most major retailers through 2024, according to a news release.

Blue Bell was founded in 1907 in Brenham, Texas and has since grown to offer more than 40 ice cream flavors in 23 states, the release said.

More sweet treats

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Blue Bell releases Dr Pepper Float flavor — would you try it?

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Prep notes: Albuquerque High and Valencia have new -- ...
ABQnews Seeker
Teri Morrison was looking for a ... Teri Morrison was looking for a change in scenery. Marty Zeller is returning to familiar scenery. Morrison, 63, who led Sante Fe Indian School ...
2
New Mexico's behavioral health hospital agrees to pay $215K ...
ABQnews Seeker
The agreement is one of 145 ... The agreement is one of 145 settlements disclosed by the state so far this year, adding up to almost $3.7 million in payouts, according ...
3
Blue Bell releases Dr Pepper Float flavor — would ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dr Pepper Float-flavored ice cream is ... Dr Pepper Float-flavored ice cream is now in stores.
4
Football: A 'Prime cut' has agreed to beef up ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gray marks the Lobos' first addition ... Gray marks the Lobos' first addition since nine players transferred out during the spring portal window.
5
Ex-La Cueva, UNM star Garver coming to Isotopes Park ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mitch Garver is coming back to ... Mitch Garver is coming back to Albuquerque to jump-start his 2023 baseball season. The former La Cueva High and the University of New Mexico ...
6
Sex-trafficking victim claims Albuquerque motel ignored pleas for help, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The woman "recalls making eye contact ... The woman "recalls making eye contact with this clerk, hoping that would stress her desperation," the lawsuit states, but to no avail.
7
Lobo basketball adds versatile graduate transfer forward for coming ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two time All-Southland Conference player Isaac ... Two time All-Southland Conference player Isaac Mushila has transferred to UNM, adding to a strong Lobo basketball recruiting class.
8
APD Open Space officers find camps in bosque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department Open Space Collateral ... Albuquerque Police Department Open Space Collateral officers on patrol along the Rio Grande found signs of 10 encampments and one person inside a tent ...
9
'Don't let your guard down': This year’s fire season ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is now in the ... New Mexico is now in the midst of its fire season — a season that has become longer and more intense over the past ...