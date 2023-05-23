Blue Bell releases Dr Pepper Float flavor — would you try it?

Blue Bell Creameries has teamed up with Dr Pepper to create a Dr Pepper Float-flavored ice cream, which released in stores recently.

“We are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” said John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing, in a statement. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president of sales and marketing, described the new flavor as having sherbet-textured Dr Pepper swirled with creamy vanilla ice cream to create the character of a float.

The Dr Pepper Float flavor will be available at most major retailers through 2024, according to a news release.

Blue Bell was founded in 1907 in Brenham, Texas and has since grown to offer more than 40 ice cream flavors in 23 states, the release said.

