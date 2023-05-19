 Family of Farmington shooter releases statement - Albuquerque Journal

Family of Farmington shooter releases statement

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

The family of the 18-year-old accused of shooting three elderly women during a rampage in a Farmington neighborhood on Monday released a statement Friday saying he “was fighting a battle of mental illness that he lost.”

Beau Wilson and his puppy. Wilson shot and killed three people and injured six others in Farmington on May 15, 2023. (Courtesy of Wilson’s family)

“We would like to start by sending our condolences to all of the victims and their loved ones,” said Artie Martinez, on behalf of the family. “We know that the community and families involved are dealing with a lot of pain.”

He said his younger brother, Beau Wilson, was set to graduate from Farmington High School on Tuesday.

Instead, Wilson was killed by Farmington police officers after they say he shot and killed Shirley Voita, 79, and then Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, 97, and her daughter Melody Ivie, 73. The women were driving on a busy thoroughfare on North Dustin when police say Wilson stepped out of his father’s home and began shooting an AR-15 indiscriminately. Six others were injured in the shooting, including two police officers.

“This is all very shocking to us as we only knew him as a kind hearted young man that loved his family and friends dearly,” Martinez said in the statement. “We understand that a lot of people are experiencing many emotions. We are also grieving the loss of our brother, son, grandson, uncle and friend. We once again just want to send our condolences and deepest sympathy to everyone involved. We will continue to pray and search for answers.”

Martinez, 36, lives in Arizona and said he didn’t know the ins and outs of the mental health issues Wilson was struggling with. Martinez and Wilson have different fathers and Wilson’s mother and father are in the midst of a divorce.

“I had heard he had been extremely close to my family recently and it appeared things were going in the right direction,” Martinez said.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe has said investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting but they had heard from family members that Wilson was struggling with his mental health. A note in his pocket said “If you’re reading this I’m the end of the chapter” and “lay eyes or dear (sic.) put a finger on my little sister I promise there will be regrets.”

Hebbe said Wilson had bought the AR-15 legally in November about a month after his 18th birthday. He said he also used two guns that belonged to a family member and had access to 10 others inside the house — although there was no indication he intended to use those.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Family of Farmington shooter releases statement

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Boba more than a 'Star Wars' character: 12 fun ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a dozen places in ... Here are a dozen places in Albuquerque that specialize in boba tea — a cool treat for a hot day, or a cool day, ...
2
Albuquerque dog makes WeRateDogs Top 5 list
ABQnews Seeker
What a good dog! What a good dog!
3
Flamenco, puppets, civic engagement: Albuquerque's State of the City ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's city government will host its ... Albuquerque's city government will host its annual State of the City event and "community expo" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albuquerque ...
4
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead ...
ABQnews Seeker
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Pro Football Hall ... CLEVELAND (AP) -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, an unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to ...
5
Man accused of buying dozens of guns that ended ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man is accused of ... An Albuquerque man is accused of buying 35 guns in the past several months — selling some to undercover federal agents while others ended ...
6
Albuquerque police investigate fatal shooting as justified
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking into whether a ... Police are looking into whether a man shot and killed his neighbor in self-defense Thursday night in Northeast Albuquerque.
7
Family of Farmington shooter releases statement
ABQnews Seeker
The family of the 18-year-old accused ... The family of the 18-year-old accused of shooting three elderly women during a rampage in a Farmington neighborhood said he "was fighting a battle ...
8
Border: Migrant rush thinned out before Title 42's end
ABQnews Seeker
Title 42, the health decree allowing ... Title 42, the health decree allowing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials to quickly expel asylum seekers on the southern U.S. border, expired ...
9
Off the grid in New Mexico: 10 eclectic houses ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some of these homes still have ... Some of these homes still have internet, but all have the potential to be your next adventure.