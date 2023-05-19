Albuquerque dog makes WeRateDogs Top 5 list

Cassie, a recently retired court dog and member of the National Courthouse Dog Association ranked third place on WeRateDogs‘ weekly list of the top five dogs this week.

She worked in the Bernalillo County courthouse for 70 years. Well, 70 dog years.

After a decade of service, the black Labrador retired from her role helping children and parents deal with the anxiety of going through the judicial process.

She retired mid-May at the court’s Spring Adoption Day and will now spend her days napping, chasing squirrels and sunbathing.

Cassie appeared on the list next to a rescue dog from the streets of Ukraine, a soccer-playing pooch and the Guinness World record holder for oldest dog.

The WeRateDogs weekly list appears on social media platforms and garners hundreds of thousands of views.