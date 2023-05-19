 Albuquerque dog makes WeRateDogs Top 5 list - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque dog makes WeRateDogs Top 5 list

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Cassie, a recently retired court dog and member of the National Courthouse Dog Association ranked third place on WeRateDogs‘ weekly list of the top five dogs this week.

She worked in the Bernalillo County courthouse for 70 years. Well, 70 dog years.

After a decade of service, the black Labrador retired from her role helping children and parents deal with the anxiety of going through the judicial process.

She retired mid-May at the court’s Spring Adoption Day and will now spend her days napping, chasing squirrels and sunbathing.

Cassie appeared on the list next to a rescue dog from the streets of Ukraine, a soccer-playing pooch and the Guinness World record holder for oldest dog.

The WeRateDogs weekly list appears on social media platforms and garners hundreds of thousands of views.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque dog makes WeRateDogs Top 5 list
1
Former state archaeologist claims in suit his firing was ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico’s former state archaeologist has ... New Mexico’s former state archaeologist has filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit alleging he was fired this year in retaliation for reporting to human resources ...
2
Family of Farmington shooter releases statement
ABQnews Seeker
The family of the 18-year-old accused ... The family of the 18-year-old accused of shooting three elderly women during a rampage in a Farmington neighborhood said he "was fighting a battle ...
3
Boba more than a 'Star Wars' character: 12 fun ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a dozen places in ... Here are a dozen places in Albuquerque that specialize in boba tea — a cool treat for a hot day, or a cool day, ...
4
Man accused of buying dozens of guns that ended ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man is accused of ... An Albuquerque man is accused of buying 35 guns in the past several months — selling some to undercover federal agents while others ended ...
5
Albuquerque dog makes WeRateDogs Top 5 list
ABQnews Seeker
What a good dog! What a good dog!
6
Flamenco, puppets, civic engagement: Albuquerque's State of the City ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's city government will host its ... Albuquerque's city government will host its annual State of the City event and "community expo" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albuquerque ...
7
Rusty the wolf developed a taste for livestock. So ...
ABQnews Seeker
He was the leader of the ... He was the leader of the pack.
8
What to expect for weekend weather: More rain and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Expect heavy rainfall in some areas ... Expect heavy rainfall in some areas and dry weather in other parts of the state on Saturday.
9
Albuquerque police investigate fatal shooting as justified
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking into whether a ... Police are looking into whether a man shot and killed his neighbor in self-defense Thursday night in Northeast Albuquerque.
10
Off the grid in New Mexico: 10 eclectic houses ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some of these homes still have ... Some of these homes still have internet, but all have the potential to be your next adventure.
My News
Most Read