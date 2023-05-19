Albuquerque police investigate fatal shooting as justified

Police are looking into whether a man shot and killed his neighbor in self-defense Thursday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers responded around 10 p.m. to the shooting at the Union 505 apartments just southwest of the Big I. She said police found one man dead near an apartment and detained the shooter.

Atkins said the shooter told police his neighbor charged at him and he “shot him as a result.” She said the man said he had issues with the neighbor in the past.

“Detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office to investigate claims that the shooting was in self-defense,” Atkins said.