 Albuquerque police investigate fatal shooting as justified - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police investigate fatal shooting as justified

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police are looking into whether a man shot and killed his neighbor in self-defense Thursday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers responded around 10 p.m. to the shooting at the Union 505 apartments just southwest of the Big I. She said police found one man dead near an apartment and detained the shooter.

Atkins said the shooter told police his neighbor charged at him and he “shot him as a result.” She said the man said he had issues with the neighbor in the past.

“Detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office to investigate claims that the shooting was in self-defense,” Atkins said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque police investigate fatal shooting as justified

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Boba more than a 'Star Wars' character: 12 fun ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a dozen places in ... Here are a dozen places in Albuquerque that specialize in boba tea — a cool treat for a hot day, or a cool day, ...
2
Albuquerque dog makes WeRateDogs Top 5 list
ABQnews Seeker
What a good dog! What a good dog!
3
Flamenco, puppets, civic engagement: Albuquerque's State of the City ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's city government will host its ... Albuquerque's city government will host its annual State of the City event and "community expo" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albuquerque ...
4
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead ...
ABQnews Seeker
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Pro Football Hall ... CLEVELAND (AP) -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, an unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to ...
5
Man accused of buying dozens of guns that ended ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man is accused of ... An Albuquerque man is accused of buying 35 guns in the past several months — selling some to undercover federal agents while others ended ...
6
Albuquerque police investigate fatal shooting as justified
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking into whether a ... Police are looking into whether a man shot and killed his neighbor in self-defense Thursday night in Northeast Albuquerque.
7
Family of Farmington shooter releases statement
ABQnews Seeker
The family of the 18-year-old accused ... The family of the 18-year-old accused of shooting three elderly women during a rampage in a Farmington neighborhood said he "was fighting a battle ...
8
Border: Migrant rush thinned out before Title 42's end
ABQnews Seeker
Title 42, the health decree allowing ... Title 42, the health decree allowing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials to quickly expel asylum seekers on the southern U.S. border, expired ...
9
Off the grid in New Mexico: 10 eclectic houses ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some of these homes still have ... Some of these homes still have internet, but all have the potential to be your next adventure.