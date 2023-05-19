 Flamenco, puppets, civic engagement: Albuquerque's State of the City event set for Saturday - Albuquerque Journal

Flamenco, puppets, civic engagement: Albuquerque’s State of the City event set for Saturday

By ABQJournal News Staff

Gina Shorten, a performer with Any Given Child Summer Circus Arts, greets people at they enter the boiler shop at the Albuquerque Rail Yards for Mayor Tim Keller’s State of the City address. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Civic engagement is on tap this weekend at the Albuquerque Rail Yards — garnished with a healthy twist of family-friendly hoopla.

Albuquerque’s city government will host its annual State of the City event and “community expo” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albuquerque Rail Yards, 777 First SW.

The city is billing the event as “an opportunity to connect and explore resources, activities, and opportunities to get involved with the City.”

Mayor Tim Keller will give the State of the City address at 1 p.m.

“There will be announcements about pedestrian safety, gun violence, dogs and initiatives to honor the stories and work of local leaders,” the event news release said. “The address will feature stories from community members that show our city’s strength and resilience, shining a light on the grit and strength of Albuquerque.”

Scheduled events include:

  • 10 a.m.: Gates open
  • 10:30 a.m.: Dance school Flamenco Works performs
  • 11 a.m.: Local reggae/rock band Revíva! performs
  • 12:45 p.m.: Puppet parade from OffCenter Arts and drumming tutorial
  • 1 p.m.: State of the City address from Mayor Tim Keller

Other activities include a climbing wall, an inflatable fire house where kids and adults can learn fire safety and drills, and a phone booth/memory box, where attendees can leave a voicemail about their favorite memories of Albuquerque.

Limited on-site parking is available. The city has arranged a free park-and-ride at the parking garage on Gold and Second, with pick-up service from the garage’s southeast corner. A free bicycle valet will also be available.

Registration is requested here.

