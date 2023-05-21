Aspen Santa Fe Ballet set for a duo of student recitals

It’s a double dancing weekend when the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet School recital hits the stage, followed by the Folklórico recital at Santa Fe’s Lensic Performing Arts Center.

On Saturday, May 27, the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet School students will show off their talent, skills and artistry in the annual school recital. This performance showcases the hard work and dedication of over 160 budding young dance artists.

The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico and Flamenco students are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to shine in their annual recital on Sunday, May 28. This performance celebrates the cultural diversity of our community, and the culmination of the student’s year-long dedication and hard work.

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico enriches the lives of children through free, after-school instruction in Mexican folkloric dance. The company founded Folklórico in 1998 with a goal of engaging the community with high quality arts outreach. Folklórico now directly impacts the lives of 240 students, grades K-12 in Basalt, Carbondale and Santa Fe public schools. The award-winning Folklórico ensemble performs regularly across the region.

The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet School serves more than 500 students through a network of satellite locations in Colorado and New Mexico. It instills the appreciation of dance and encourages first-hand participation. Founded by longtime Aspenite Bebe Schweppe in 1991, the school formed the genesis of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet and continues to act as the organization’s core and foundation.

Students learn in small classes in a supportive environment that fosters confidence and individual accomplishment as well as technique and artistry. World-renowned master teachers are regularly invited to teach.

School alumni have gone on to train at some of the nation’s most prestigious schools: School of American Ballet, Jacqueline Onassis School, Joffrey School, Bolshoi Ballet School, North Carolina School for the Arts, and Interlochen.

Others pursued professional careers with New York City Ballet, Washington Ballet, Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, The Julliard School, San Francisco Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet.