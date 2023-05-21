 MIOFA names Charlie Lockwood new executive director - Albuquerque Journal

MIOFA names Charlie Lockwood new executive director

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Charlie Lockwood
Charlie Lockwood is the new executive director of the Museum of International Folk Art.

Nonprofit arts administrator Charlie Lockwood has been appointed to serve as executive director of Museum of International Folk Art on Santa Fe’s Museum Hill.

“I am deeply honored to be named executive director of the Museum of International Folk Art,” Lockwood said. “Since its founding, MOIFA has demonstrated the unique power of folk and traditional art to connect people from diverse geographies, perspectives, and cultures. I am thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with the museum’s exemplary team and partners, and to dedicate my energy to one of the premier institutions of Santa Fe and the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs.”

Lockwood has over a decade of experience as a nonprofit arts administrator and public folklorist. He holds a Master of Arts in ethnomusicology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he played the oud with the UCSB Middle East Ensemble and did research with the Mardi Gras Indians of New Orleans.

As the executive director of Texas Folklife, the National Endowment for the Arts state-designated folklife program of Texas, Lockwood oversaw a variety of flagship public programs and initiatives, including an archival preservation project to organize, digitize and ultimately disseminate the organization’s rich archival holdings dating from 1984.

As executive director, Lockwood will be responsible for steering the museum and upholding its dedication to shaping a humane world by connecting people through creative expression and artistic tradition.

He will supervise a staff of 28 curators, educators and other museum professionals who are responsible for the preservation, protection and presentation of the museum’s collection. He will manage a facility that includes the museum, library, auditorium and outdoor event spaces, and will also oversee a robust volunteer program, docents and a group of research associates.

