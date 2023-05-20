 Controlled burns limit destruction from wildfires - Albuquerque Journal

Controlled burns limit destruction from wildfires

By Peter Maley / Condon, Oregon Resident

When an article titled “Forest Service ignoring Santa Fe burn concerns” (Jan Boyer, April 23, 2023) popped up in my news feed, it caught my attention. I worked for the United States Forest Service for nine years, with the majority of that time spent fighting wildfires or taking part in controlled burns across 18 states, from northern Alaska to Florida, including New Mexico.

Drawing on my experiences, I found numerous problems with Boyer’s piece, in particular the statement that “There is little evidence fuel reduction prevents wildfires.” This statement mischaracterizes the goal of these fuel reducing burns. The increase in controlled burning, is based in part, on the realization that many wildfires cannot be prevented, but much of the destruction that they cause can.

Many people are wondering, what do these burns achieve? Shouldn’t we allow nature to run its course? This is a valid question, but unfortunately, for the greater part of a century, we have interfered with nature by extinguishing naturally occurring wildfires, such as those caused by lightning.

National forests that, under natural conditions, would have been exposed to fire several times during this period, have gone unburned. These areas are now overcrowded with trees and burdened with decades’ worth of fuel loading – dead limbs, downed logs, grass and brush. Think of it like a backyard burnpile that you add dead limbs and grass to yearly, and should burn every few years. Now consider carrying on like this every year, but waiting 40 years to burn it. Would that fire be of a manageable size and intensity?

Unfortunately, if these cluttered forests catch fire now, under the right conditions – hot and dry weather – the fire will burn with an intensity that destroys all trees and vegetation, regardless of size. Excess fuel provides the intense heat and high flame lengths to reach treetops, and the close spacing of these trees means that the fire can now spread from one treetop to the next with ease. This makes even larger trees susceptible to fire.

While hotter and drier climate conditions do account for fuels that more readily ignite, and a longer fire season, the majority of the devastation caused by recent wildfires could be mitigated by proper fuel reduction efforts. Choosing not to conduct these burns only increases the probability that any fires that happen on this ground in the future will cause environmental devastation that takes decades to recover from.

If anyone would like to learn more about these concepts, or the environmental considerations taken in regards to this particular project, I suggest taking a look at the 360-page document titled Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project Environmental Assessment, available on the Forest Service/USDA website, or via the link (https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/santafe/?project=55088 click the “Analysis” folder).

I also hope that these concerns were brought up at any of the numerous public input meetings that have taken place over the last few years. If you provided input, but it did not yield the result you hoped for, this does not mean that it was ignored. The Forest Service also has environmental scientists that they rely on when planning these projects. Finally, let us remember that citizens, nature conservancy groups, and the fuel specialists of the United States Forest Service ultimately share the same goal – a more healthy, balanced, and fire-resistant natural environment.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Controlled burns limit destruction from wildfires

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
An unlikely space traveler: Meet New Mexico's Jamila Gilbert
ABQnews Seeker
When Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity rockets ... When Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity rockets into suborbit later this week, the spaceship will be carrying a diverse crew of mission specialists, among them ...
2
Countdown to launch: Five things to know about Virgin ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's what to know before the ... Here's what to know before the Unity's upcoming launch window opens on Thursday.
3
Nutrition, early learning help military readiness
From the newspaper
OPINION: Access to healthy food develops ... OPINION: Access to healthy food develops healthy habits, which in turn can help reduce rates of obesity.
4
TALK OF THE TOWN: Discipline students, carbon capture, new ...
From the newspaper
THE TIERRA Antigua Elementary School principal ... THE TIERRA Antigua Elementary School principal who placed a teacher on administrative leave and wrot ...
5
Protecting old-growth forests best way to fight climate change
From the newspaper
OPINION: Forest Service and Bureau of ... OPINION: Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have a critical role to play in conservation.
6
Kill order for roaming Mexican wolf was wrong
From the newspaper
OPINION: Experts say the best way ... OPINION: Experts say the best way forward in this time of changing climate is to protect all the wilderness and wild things we can. ...
7
Controlled burns limit destruction from wildfires
From the newspaper
OPINION: Recent wildfires could have ... OPINION: Recent wildfires could have been mitigated by proper fuel reduction efforts.
8
To our readers
From the newspaper
The Land of Enchantment.The name that ... The Land of Enchantment.The name that defines the beauty found within the 121,697 squa ...
9
Lobo women's golf team get off to hot start ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobo women are tied for ... The Lobo women are tied for fifth in the 30-team field after one round of the NCAA golf championship tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.