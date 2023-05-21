What rarely gets talked about when it comes to abortion

The Albuquerque Journal’s three-part series (March 26 and 28) on abortion featured different aspects of the topic but ignored a vital element in the discussion, which is the unborn humans that are tortured and dismembered until death. Why are they ignored? It could be because abortion has become such a nebulous term and often is referred to as “health care” by those promoting it. How can some procedure be classified as health care when one patient dies every time it’s enacted?

The actual procedure of sucking the most innocent in our society through a tube or pulling apart their limbs until they die is rarely, if ever, mentioned by the media, which translates to most of society being uninformed or apathetic about the truth of abortion. What they do hear are the numerous talking points and justifications for abortion by those who strongly support it.

When a born child of any age is intentionally killed by an adult, the media and society, in general, are rightfully outraged. It makes the front page of the newspaper and is featured on all the local newscasts.

Unfortunately, if the child is in a different location of the womb, is a little younger, smaller and more dependent, then there is silence by nearly all of Albuquerque. With several new abortion facilities popping up in Albuquerque, the number of innocent lives taken is rising astronomically. There should be mass outrage in Albuquerque, but it is accepted and even promoted by many politicians and leaders in our community and the state. Also, most of the churches in Albuquerque are relatively silent compared to what should be their response to the greatest human rights tragedy in our history.

Another part that the series of articles does not focus on is all of the help there is in the Albuquerque area for women and men who may consider abortion as a solution. Organizations such as Care Net, Project Defending Life, Cherub Initiative and many more are here to help pregnant women with what they need, including free ultrasounds at some sites. Many also assist the parents with clothes, diapers, parenting classes and other continued support after the baby is born. The organization, Abortion on Trial, continues to be a major force in legally helping women injured by abortion, families that have lost a loved one to abortion, and other legal aspects involving the abortion industry.

Those in support of abortion, for the most part, have controlled the narrative in our society. We need to realize what they obviously are ignoring, which is what really happens in an abortion, the humanity of the unborn human, and the fact that there is plenty of assistance in Albuquerque for those who want an alternative to this ultimate human rights violation.