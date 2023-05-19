Albuquerque police shoot person at apartments near BioPark

Officers shot and injured a person Friday afternoon at an apartment complex near Central and the Rio Grande.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the shooting occurred at The Beach, an apartment complex at Central and Tingley.

“One individual was shot by officers, no officers were injured,” she said. “More information will be provided as it’s available.”

It was the second time Albuquerque police shot someone in less than a week and the fourth time this year.

On Tuesday a detective shot and injured 18-year-old Isaac Reyes, who was said to have a gun, during a traffic stop in Southeast Albuquerque. Reyes is recovering from his wounds at the hospital.