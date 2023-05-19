 Celebrate, pet owners! More of this New Mexico national preserve is now open to dogs - Albuquerque Journal

Celebrate, pet owners! More of this New Mexico national preserve is now open to dogs

By Rachel Lorenz / For the Journal

Jane, left, and Tiger Lily, right, pause for a photo with their guardian Jessica Harbin in front of the Otero Cabin in the Cabin District of Valles Caldera National Preserve near Los Alamos on Monday. The dogs, which have been to all of the Lower 48 states, seven Canadian provinces and three states in Mexico, were the first to visit the site following the preserves expansion of areas where leashed pets can accompany their owners. (Courtesy of National Park Service)

Jane, a 3-year-old Labrador-griffon mix, and Tiger Lily, an 8-year-old “rescue-party mix,” made a little New Mexico history Monday. The two well-traveled dogs were the first to visit the log cabins of Valles Caldera since the national preserve amended where leashed pets are allowed.

The change is part of the protected area’s frontcountry expansion, said Dave Krueger, chief of interpretation at Valles Caldera National Preserve.

“We’re trying to provide more options for people that travel with pets,” Krueger told the Journal, “since we know a majority, or close to a majority, of people do travel with their pets and want to have at least some options when they go to national parks.”

The preserve, which is part of the National Park System, is located less than a 100 miles north of Albuquerque and 60 miles northwest of Santa Fe. It encompasses nearly all of a 13.7-mile-wide volcanic crater plus the meadows, streams, historic buildings and wildlife within it.

On May 15, the National Park Service roughly doubled the area designated as “frontcountry,” Krueger said. Frontcountry areas generally have more services for visitors like roads, restrooms and educational displays.

Previously, the frontcountry in Valles Caldera National Preserve consisted of the 2 miles of road from the park’s edge to the entrance station. Now it runs about 4 miles into the preserve, allowing visitors and their leashed pets to drive to the Cabin District and explore nine twentieth-century buildings built back when the land was privately owned and used for ranching.

“They can see more of Valle Grande, have a better chance to view elk from different locations as well as they have some other trail options up in the Cabin District that they can do, that’s now considered the frontcountry,” Krueger said.

Leashed pets are also allowed on La Jara Trail, Coyote Call Trail, Valle Grande Trail and in the parking lot of the Valle Grande entrance station. Pet owners must make sure their animals are respectful of the wildlife, the resources and of other visitors, Krueger said. Owners are also responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

“I’ll be there soon with doggie bags in my pack!” one Facebook user said in response to the preserve’s post about the change.

A few other Facebook users had questions or comments about animals in the backcountry portion of Valles Caldera. That area continues to be off limits to pets, Krueger said.

“We’re preserving the land, the landscape, for the wild ecosystem that’s out there,” he said. “Not having those wildlife-pet interactions is important.”

The land in the Cabin District, however, has already been impacted by people and their domesticated animals. It makes sense to allow pets there because the human imprint in that area makes encounters between wildlife and pets less likely, Krueger said.

Jessica Harbin, guardian of Jane and Tiger Lily, was “delightfully surprised” by the policy change that allowed her and her partner Jim Gascoigne to take their dogs deeper than they expected into the preserve.

“If they weren’t allowed past the entrance lot, we weren’t really going past the entrance lot!” Harbin said. “Since they were allowed to go up to the Cabin District, we got to see and learn more about the area, which was great.”

Rules for pets

  • Pets must be kept under physical control at all times — caged, crated or on a leash no longer than six feet in length.
  • Pet owners must clean-up and dispose of pet feces.
  • Pet owners are prohibited from leaving an unattended pet tied to an object.
  • Service animals are allowed in the park but emotional support therapy animals are not allowed on trails, other non-motorized areas or in vehicles that go into the backcountry.

For more information on pet safety and regulations at Valles Caldera National Preserve, visit www.nps.gov/vall/planyourvisit/pets.htm

Upcoming public comment

Valles Caldera National Preserve is also in the process of holding public comment meetings to share concepts and get feedback on their general management plan which addresses what infrastructure the park should invest in. The public comment period runs from May 8 to June 9. More information can be found on Valles Caldera National Preserve’s Facebook page or at https://www.nps.gov/vall/getinvolved/planning.htm

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Celebrate, pet owners! More of this New Mexico national preserve is now open to dogs

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Boba more than a 'Star Wars' character: 12 fun ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a dozen places in ... Here are a dozen places in Albuquerque that specialize in boba tea — a cool treat for a hot day, or a cool day, ...
2
Celebrate, pet owners! More of this New Mexico national ...
ABQnews Seeker
Valles Caldera now allows leashed pups ... Valles Caldera now allows leashed pups to visit the cabin area of the preserve.
3
Albuquerque police shoot person at apartments near BioPark
ABQnews Seeker
Officers shot and injured a person ... Officers shot and injured a person Friday afternoon at an apartment complex near Central and the Rio Grande. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, ...
4
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead ...
ABQnews Seeker
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Jim Brown was ... CLEVELAND (AP) -- Jim Brown was virtually unstoppable in every arena. Whether on the field, as a Hollywood film hero or civil rights advocate, ...
5
Albuquerque dog makes WeRateDogs Top 5 list
ABQnews Seeker
What a good dog! What a good dog!
6
Flamenco, puppets, civic engagement: Albuquerque's State of the City ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's city government will host its ... Albuquerque's city government will host its annual State of the City event and "community expo" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albuquerque ...
7
Man accused of buying dozens of guns that ended ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man is accused of ... An Albuquerque man is accused of buying 35 guns in the past several months — selling some to undercover federal agents while others ended ...
8
Albuquerque police investigate fatal shooting as justified
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking into whether a ... Police are looking into whether a man shot and killed his neighbor in self-defense Thursday night in Northeast Albuquerque.
9
Family of Farmington shooter releases statement
ABQnews Seeker
The family of the 18-year-old accused ... The family of the 18-year-old accused of shooting three elderly women during a rampage in a Farmington neighborhood said he "was fighting a battle ...