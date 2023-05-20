 Cleveland hires ex-Santa Fe High coach to lead boys basketball - Albuquerque Journal

Cleveland hires ex-Santa Fe High coach to lead boys basketball

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Zack Cole is shown coaching Santa Fe High during this game in November 2016. He is taking over at Cleveland High in Rio Rancho. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

Cleveland High School turned north for its new head boys basketball coach as Zack Cole from Santa Fe High was announced Friday morning as the program’s new leader.

“It’s probably the best coaching job in the state,” Cole, 43, said.

He coached the Demons for the last seven seasons, leading them to the Class 5A state title game in 2019, where Santa Fe (minus an injured J.B. White) fell to Atrisco Heritage.

Cole replaces Sean Jimenez, who stepped down last month. Cleveland was the state champion in 2021.

“What I shared with the (interview) committee is I feel like we share the same vision for education-based athletics, and how one makes the other stronger,” Cole said. “That’s what (Cleveland) is about, incorporating athletics into the community, and that’s my vision. I’m committed to it.”

Cleveland will be a heavy favorite this coming season to advance deep into the 5A playoff bracket.

“This is a perfect opportunity in terms of combining my career and family together,” Cole said.

While his time at Santa Fe was partially about restoring the program’s reputation and status as one of New Mexico’s premier programs, Cleveland will need no such rebuild.

“In terms of the buy-in, I don’t think we’ll have to necessarily focus in on (that),” Cole said. “It’s just gonna be about coming together, implementing our core values and getting everyone on the same page.”

Cole, who was 125-63 at Santa Fe, was one of five men who interviewed for the job on Thursday.

The other four finalists — Highland coach Justin Woody, Las Cruces coach William Benjamin, former Cibola and La Cueva coach Frank Castillo and current Manzano and former Belen coach Andrew Dunnell — all have won state championships.

“We had a really good pool of candidates,” Rio Rancho district athletic director Bruce Carver said, adding, “We’re excited (about Zack).”

One of the other applicants for the Cleveland job (there were 18 of them), Ryan Cordova, a former head coach at Northern New Mexico College in Española, did not interview, but he was hired to be Pojoaque Valley’s head coach earlier this week.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Cleveland hires ex-Santa Fe High coach to lead boys basketball

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Operation launched to help Native Americans tricked by group ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three hours into an operation targeting ... Three hours into an operation targeting scammers luring Native Americans to behavioral health residential facilities in Arizona in order to get Medicaid benefits, officers ...
2
Boba more than a 'Star Wars' character: 12 fun ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a dozen places in ... Here are a dozen places in Albuquerque that specialize in boba tea — a cool treat for a hot day, or a cool day, ...
3
Unser Museum leaving Albuquerque for much larger Museum of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The move to Nebraska comes despite ... The move to Nebraska comes despite efforts by the Albuquerque City Council to convince the Unser family, who owns the collection, to keep its ...
4
Cleveland hires ex-Santa Fe High coach to lead boys ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cleveland High School turned north for ... Cleveland High School turned north for its new head boys basketball coach as Zack Cole from Santa Fe High was announced Friday morning as ...
5
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead ...
ABQnews Seeker
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Jim Brown was ... CLEVELAND (AP) -- Jim Brown was virtually unstoppable in every arena. Whether on the field, as a Hollywood film hero or civil rights advocate, ...
6
Celebrate, pet owners! More of this New Mexico national ...
ABQnews Seeker
Valles Caldera now allows leashed pups ... Valles Caldera now allows leashed pups to visit the cabin area of the preserve.
7
Albuquerque police shoot person at apartments near BioPark
ABQnews Seeker
Officers shot and injured a person ... Officers shot and injured a person Friday afternoon at an apartment complex near Central and the Rio Grande. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, ...
8
Albuquerque dog makes WeRateDogs Top 5 list
ABQnews Seeker
What a good dog! What a good dog!
9
Flamenco, puppets, civic engagement: Albuquerque's State of the City ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's city government will host its ... Albuquerque's city government will host its annual State of the City event and "community expo" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albuquerque ...