 Editorial: Weakening mayoral authority not the right course for a large city like Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Weakening mayoral authority not the right course for a large city like Albuquerque

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

In Bernalillo County government, the buck stops at the desk of County Manager Julie Morgas Baca, at least on paper.

The five elected county commissioners hired Morgas Baca in September 2015 to run the county’s day-to-day operations. If they’re dissatisfied, the commissioners can terminate her contract or place her on paid administrative leave.

It’s the same governmental structure used in other New Mexico counties. In some areas, county managers serve for decades. In others, only until the next election of county commissioners. It takes just a narrow majority of county commissioners to oust any county manager, at any time.

The commission-manager structure has pros and cons. County managers have no term limits, enabling long-term planning and implementation of policies. An unelected county manager also has a degree of independence and impartiality. But without majority support from the governing body, she or he can quickly be rendered powerless and ineffectual.

Two Albuquerque city councilors have suggested gutting the mayor’s powers and reverting to a structure similar to the county commission-manager system — a system Albuquerque jettisoned nearly 50 years ago.

Councilors Louie Sanchez and Renee Grout are co-sponsoring a City Charter amendment that would fold the mayor into the City Council and transfer most of the mayor’s current executive duties to a council-chosen city manager, including powers to appoint the police chief and other department directors.

The City Council voted 9-0 last Monday to defer action until June 5. At least six of the nine city councilors must agree to put the measure on the Nov. 7 local election ballot. It would then be up to city voters to decide.

Sanchez and Grout contend electing a new mayor every four to eight years disrupts progress. But shouldn’t city voters be able to vote on whether they support that “progress” or want the city to go in a different direction?

Supporters also say cities with “weak mayor” structures — including Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and Roswell — function more efficiently with a council-manager form of government. That’s debatable.

Sanchez and Grout’s legislation would render the mayor as a figurehead of city government “for all ceremonial purposes.” The mayor would preside over City Council meetings and be empowered to vote, but only when there’s an exceptionally rare tie vote.

Mayor Tim Keller’s administration understandably opposes the measure. A mayoral spokeswoman noted the proposal would place all city powers in the hands of a committee and an unelected city manager. Do we really want a city government like that to tackle crime, homelessness and taxes?

The council-manager structure isn’t suited for large cities that can require immediate and decisive action by one individual who is then held accountable by voters.

Think decisions regarding rioting or natural disasters.

The current system also has checks and balances. The nine-member council can veto the mayor’s actions with six votes.

Gutting mayoral power in Albuquerque would have other negative consequences, as Timothy Krebs of the University of New Mexico pointed out in a guest column published Thursday. The political science professor says voter engagement lags in cities with council-manager systems. Among large U.S. cities with the lowest average turnout in mayoral elections, seven of eight have council-manager systems – Austin, Oklahoma City, El Paso, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Fort Worth and Dallas.

“The reason for this has to do with where power is concentrated,” Krebs wrote. “In systems where appointed officials have governing power, the public disengages. In systems where elected officials have it, the public does the opposite.”

Krebs also notes most cities over 500,000 have “strong mayor” systems “beause administrative functions are assigned to a chief administrative officer answerable to the mayor, these systems benefit from technically competent management as well.”

Former Mayor Jim Baca says reverting to a council-manager form of government would be a giant step backward. And he’s correct.

“City Councilors Renee Grout and Louis Sanchez want to turn Albuquerque City government into a clone of Bernalillo County where no one is in charge,” Baca told the Journal. “The county just spent $100 million on a new office building and there was no one to hold responsible for the cost overruns.”

Albuquerque has had a mayor-council government since 1974 when voters by a “runaway” 19,458-to-5,246 tally approved Proposition 3 on Feb. 26, 1974, establishing a full-time paid mayor as the city’s chief executive, and a part-time, districted nine-member City Council as the city’s legislative body. The proposition, which passed in all 63 precincts, was endorsed by a wide range of organizations and community leaders. The city had been governed by an at-large City Commission since 1917.

“(T)he charter election and its outcome mark the beginning of a new and exciting era in Albuquerque municipal government,” stated the Journal editorial of Feb. 28, 1974. “Just how severe the changes may be will be determined largely by the character and qualifications of those to be elected to serve as mayor, the city’s chief executive office, and those who will fill the nine districted council seats to exercise municipal legislative authority and direct municipal policy.”

How true all that turned out to be. Character counts.

The last thing Albuquerque needs now is to neuter the only citywide elected office and go with leadership by committee and an unelected bureaucrat. At least four of the nine current city councilors need to vote against this.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Weakening mayoral authority not the right course for a large city like Albuquerque

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Editorial: Weakening mayoral authority not the right course for ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: The last ... From the Editorial Board: The last thing Albuquerque needs is to neuter the only citywide elected office and go with leadership by committee and ...
2
Editorial: It’s time for DOJ monitor to wrap up ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Independent Monitor ... From the Editorial Board: Independent Monitor James Ginger should agree to a pay cut, wrap things up and get out of town while reforms ...
3
Editorial: It’s a time for New Mexicans to unite, ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Now is ... From the Editorial Board: Now is the time for mourning, trying to heal and reminding ourselves how fortunate we are to have law enforcement ...
4
Editorial: Is space tourism finally about to take off ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: All New ... From the Editorial Board: All New Mexicans should see a benefit from monthly space-tourism flights from Spaceport America.
5
Editorial: New Mexico’s water woes run a lot deeper ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: New Mexico ... From the Editorial Board: New Mexico needs a plan to bridge the gap between current water supply and future demand, which includes addressing the ...
6
Editorial: City buses shouldn’t be getaway vehicles for shoplifting ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Abuse of ... From the Editorial Board: Abuse of the city's free bus program is now indisputable with a third of recent shoplifters using city buses as ...
7
Editorial: Holtec opponents offer no solutions on nuclear storage
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: It's time ... From the Editorial Board: It's time for state leaders to put their politics aside, recognize the science and support the bridge carbon-neutral nuclear power ...
8
Editorial: Middle ground needed in renter vs. landlord battle
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: More inventory, ... From the Editorial Board: More inventory, competition, tenant-protection laws and transparency are the answers to skyrocketing rental costs.
9
Editorial: Our local food banks need a restocking of ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Restocking our ... From the Editorial Board: Restocking our food banks is one thing that is definitely within our grasp.