 Isotopes rained out, so there will be a Saturday home doubleheader - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes rained out, so there will be a Saturday home doubleheader

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Isotopes pitcher Ty Blach autographs baseballs and gloves for members of the Rio Rancho Hooligans’ Little League team before Wednesday’s game. The Isotopes and visiting Tacoma were rained out on Friday and are scheduled to play a Saturday doubleheader at Isotopes Park. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

‘TOPES SATURDAY: Doubleheader vs. Tacoma Isotopes Park

4:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Little League/Women in Sports, postgame fireworks. Gates open at 3 p.m.

PROBABLES: Rainiers RHP Jose Rodriguez (1-4, 4.78) vs. Isotopes RHP Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 4.50), second game’s starters to be determined.

FRIDAY’S RAINOUT: The host Isotopes and Tacoma were rained out, so the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday. Both games are scheduled to go seven innings, and there will be 30 minutes between games. Gates will open at 3 p.m.

The “Women In Sports” celebration will take place immediately following Game 1. Additionally, there will be a postgame fireworks celebration at the completion of Game 2 (weather permitting).

Tickets for Friday’s game can be used as a rain check for any future 2023 Isotopes home game (for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability, excluding July 3), the club says. Exchanges are accepted exclusively at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

(Updated Pacific Coast League standings)

Home » From the newspaper » Isotopes rained out, so there will be a Saturday home doubleheader

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Isotopes rained out, so there will be a Saturday ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY: Doubleheader vs. Tacoma Isotopes ... 'TOPES SATURDAY: Doubleheader vs. Tacoma Isotopes Park 4:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROMOTION: Little League/Women in Sports, postgame fireworks. Gates open at 3 p.m. ...
2
Cleveland hires ex-Santa Fe High coach to lead boys ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cleveland High School turned north for ... Cleveland High School turned north for its new head boys basketball coach as Zack Cole from Santa Fe High was announced Friday morning as ...
3
Isotopes even home series with Tacoma
Featured Sports
'TOPES FRIDAY: Vs. Tacoma Isotopes Park ... 'TOPES FRIDAY: Vs. Tacoma Isotopes Park 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROMOTION: Baseball card giveaway (first 1,000 fans) PROBABLES: Rainiers RHP Konner Wade (0-0, ...
4
UNM golfing women get one more chance to dig ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Friday, New Mexico women's golf ... On Friday, New Mexico women's golf tees off in the NCAA championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. It's the Lobos' first NCAA ...
5
Sports Speak Up! Kudos to Lobo golf; mixed reactions ...
Featured Sports
YEARS AGO Tim Herron played NCAA ... YEARS AGO Tim Herron played NCAA golf at UNM. For many years now he has played on the PGA Tour. ... Loyally, he sent ...
6
Former Isotope standout Valaika returns to Albuquerque with another ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hours before rain threatened to wipe ... Hours before rain threatened to wipe out the Isotopes' Wednesday night game against Tacoma, Pat Vala ...
7
United keeps rolling with 3-1 win at Loudoun
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico United cruised to three ... New Mexico United cruised to three goals, and three points in the standings, in a rare cross-country road match in Virginia.
8
Red-hot Lobo men's golfers advance to NCAA Championship tourney
ABQnews Seeker
SALEM, S.C. –– The New Mexico ... SALEM, S.C. –– The New Mexico men's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championship by capping a historic performance Wednesday at the NCAA Salem ...
9
Rockies executive: Big league team's injuries felt in Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Few in professional baseball have had ... Few in professional baseball have had a busier couple of weeks than Chris Forbes. As the Colorado Rockies Director of Player Development, he's overseen ...