Isotopes rained out, so there will be a Saturday home doubleheader

‘TOPES SATURDAY: Doubleheader vs. Tacoma Isotopes Park

4:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Little League/Women in Sports, postgame fireworks. Gates open at 3 p.m.

PROBABLES: Rainiers RHP Jose Rodriguez (1-4, 4.78) vs. Isotopes RHP Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 4.50), second game’s starters to be determined.

FRIDAY’S RAINOUT: The host Isotopes and Tacoma were rained out, so the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday. Both games are scheduled to go seven innings, and there will be 30 minutes between games. Gates will open at 3 p.m.

The “Women In Sports” celebration will take place immediately following Game 1. Additionally, there will be a postgame fireworks celebration at the completion of Game 2 (weather permitting).

Tickets for Friday’s game can be used as a rain check for any future 2023 Isotopes home game (for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability, excluding July 3), the club says. Exchanges are accepted exclusively at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

