 Former home of Georgia O'Keeffe and Paul Allen still on the market - Albuquerque Journal

Former home of Georgia O’Keeffe and Paul Allen still on the market

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

4018 Old Santa Fe, Santa Fe

Price: $15,000,000

 

 

This home on the outskirts of Santa Fe — named Sol Y Sombra, which means sun and shadow — was once owned by famous New Mexican artist Georgia O’Keeffe, as well as Paul G. Allen, the cofounder of Microsoft.

Across the main house, two guest houses, lodge and studio housing, there are 21 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms. The main house leans into Pueblo-style architecture and hosts formal living and dining rooms, a library, game room, chef’s kitchen and solarium. The upstairs area has a privacy gate and can be accessed by stairs or an elevator. A cinema with additional bedrooms, kitchen and patio is connected to the main house by a covered walkway. There is a wisteria-covered grill area for entertaining, and there is a grand portal that leads to a large fireplace with views of the aspen grove and rose garden.

The greenhouse has a variety of plants with a Bodhi tree — a gift from the Dalai Lama — at its core. Legend has it the tree is grown from a seed that came from the tree Buddha sat under when he attained enlightenment.

The house is licensed for large gatherings, and can be used as a learning center and has a conference center for business meetings or events, which even comes with a catering kitchen.

Year built: 1930

House size: 9,139 square feet

Lot size: 20 acres

Bedrooms: 21

Baths: 14 full baths, 6 half-baths and 6 three-quarters baths

More real estate news

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Former home of Georgia O’Keeffe and Paul Allen still on the market

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Former Bernalillo County sheriff teaches land-mine removal in Ukraine
ABQnews Seeker
The former Bernalillo County sheriff, Albuquerque ... The former Bernalillo County sheriff, Albuquerque public safety chief and most recently CEO of a medical marijuana company has a new mission: to help ...
2
In a first, THOR microwave weapon downs drone swarm
From the newspaper
It’s the first time THOR successfully ... It’s the first time THOR successfully downed multiple targets simultaneously rather than a single incoming drone during a test demonstration.
3
An unlikely space traveler: Meet New Mexico's Jamila Gilbert
ABQnews Seeker
When Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity rockets ... When Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity rockets into suborbit later this week, the spaceship will be carrying a diverse crew of mission specialists, among them ...
4
Breakfast chat: Heinrich and Martinez talk early childhood education ...
From the newspaper
Heinrich said: "New Mexico is a ... Heinrich said: "New Mexico is a state with enough structural challenges that if all levels of government aren't working together and really trying to ...
5
The APS school board is taking up next year's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The APS school board on Wednesday ... The APS school board on Wednesday is expected to vote on its budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins in July.
6
Farmington woman killed in crash in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
A Farmington woman was killed in ... A Farmington woman was killed in a car crash in the Albuquerque area on Sunday afternoon. New Mexico State Police said in a news ...
7
Vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters, oh my! All diets welcome ...
Business
Bedrock Kitchen caters to distinct audiences: ... Bedrock Kitchen caters to distinct audiences: vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters. There's no danger of cross-contamination — the back of house features two kitchens, one ...
8
Wall Street Journal editor gives advice to New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
MONTEZUMA – Don't rush ... MONTEZUMA – Don't rush life. Know that your career will take twists and turns. ...
9
Combat sports notes: Las Cruces Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ...
ABQnews Seeker
A June 16 Bare Knuckle Fighting ... A June 16 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, approved by the New Mexico Athletic Commission at ...
10
Too-tall semi backs up on Montaño; who you gonna ...
ABQnews Seeker
Who has jurisdiction on either side ... Who has jurisdiction on either side of Montaño, APD or BCSO?