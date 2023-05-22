Former home of Georgia O’Keeffe and Paul Allen still on the market

Price: $15,000,000

This home on the outskirts of Santa Fe — named Sol Y Sombra, which means sun and shadow — was once owned by famous New Mexican artist Georgia O’Keeffe, as well as Paul G. Allen, the cofounder of Microsoft.

Across the main house, two guest houses, lodge and studio housing, there are 21 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms. The main house leans into Pueblo-style architecture and hosts formal living and dining rooms, a library, game room, chef’s kitchen and solarium. The upstairs area has a privacy gate and can be accessed by stairs or an elevator. A cinema with additional bedrooms, kitchen and patio is connected to the main house by a covered walkway. There is a wisteria-covered grill area for entertaining, and there is a grand portal that leads to a large fireplace with views of the aspen grove and rose garden.

The greenhouse has a variety of plants with a Bodhi tree — a gift from the Dalai Lama — at its core. Legend has it the tree is grown from a seed that came from the tree Buddha sat under when he attained enlightenment.

The house is licensed for large gatherings, and can be used as a learning center and has a conference center for business meetings or events, which even comes with a catering kitchen.

Year built: 1930

House size: 9,139 square feet

Lot size: 20 acres

Bedrooms: 21

Baths: 14 full baths, 6 half-baths and 6 three-quarters baths

